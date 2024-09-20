Bristol Community Says Goodbye to Longtime Fire Chief

From across the county and across the state, family, friends, and admirers gathered at the New Harbor fire station Friday, Sept. 13 to pay their final respects and celebrate the life of retired Bristol Fire Chief Ron Pendleton.

Pendleton who served with Bristol Fire and Rescue/Samoset Engine Co. for the better part of 70 years, passed away Aug. 22 at the age of 85. He was surrounded by loved ones at his New Harbor home, less than a mile from the New Harbor fire station where people gathered Friday.

While the ceremony honored the entirety of Pendleton’s life and his accomplishments as a family man, businessman, athlete, youth coach, and community leader, much of the theme of the service reflected Pendleton’s near lifelong association with Bristol Fire and Rescue.

The strong majority of Lincoln County’s 18 fire departments were represented among the roughly 400 guests in attendance. Pendleton was escorted to his celebration of life by approximately 75 firefighters and emergency medical technicians marching in dress uniforms.

Ron Pendleton was chauffeured to the 4:30 p.m. service in the Samoset Engine Co.’s original 1944 Ford fire engine, his younger brother Clyde at the wheel.

The service was officiated by the Rev. Ernie Farrar, who praised Pendleton’s dedication to the fire service and his community.

Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett delivered the eulogy, saying he was honored to do so.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Many people can think of a teacher or mentor; someone who made a significant impact in their life. Pendleton was that figure for him, Brackett said. He described a close personal friendship with Pendleton and credited the older man with invaluable counsel when Bracket was first considering running for sheriff in 2000.

Referring to any number of stories he could share, Brackett selected one involving himself and another deputy, Paul Bonyun who was in attendance, responding to a raucous party at a nearby residence on Route 32.

“It was a big party and a big bonfire, which I think is what prompted the response from the fire department, and Paul and I were the only two deputies on and we were a little over our heads,” Brackett said, punctuating the story with a chuckle. “The ratio was about 20:1.”

Brackett and Bonyun arrested a couple of individuals and the situation appeared threatening, Brackett said. As Bonyun was putting one person in custody in the cruiser, the crowd began to close in on Brackett, who had two individuals in custody and had run out of handcuffs.

“The crowd is closing in on me a little bit,” Brackett said. “I am trying to be diplomatic and I am trying to talk and calm the situation and all of sudden, it started to work. And I looked around and they started to step back a little bit, walk back a little bit, and I thought ‘Oh good job, Todd.’ I turned around and picked up one of the gentlemen I had with me. I turned around and there was Ron, standing behind me with what I think was an axe … I am not even sure it was an axe because I said ‘Chief, what’s up with the axe?’ and he just looked at me and said ‘What axe?’”

After the service, attendees were invited to share a catered luncheon, served by The 1812 Farm.

On Saturday, Sept. 14 members of the Pendleton family, scattered Ron Pendleton’s ashes at sea off Pemaquid Point in accordance with his wishes. On Sunday, Sept. 15 the family marked what would have been Ron and Jeri Pendleton’s 62nd wedding anniversary.

Afterward members of the Pendleton family spoke about how touched they have been by the volume and intensity of support they have received after Ron’s passing. Jared Pendleton credited Strong-Hancock Funeral Home Directors Paul Smeltzer and Dustin Hancock for the efforts with the ceremony.

Jeri Pendleton expressed regret she may not have been able to greet everyone who was in attendance Friday.

“I’m just so overwhelmed by all the support,” she said. “It just means so much to me and to the whole family.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

