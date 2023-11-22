Bristol Donates Extrication Equipment to Somerville Fire Department November 22, 2023 at 11:19 am Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Fined by IRS for Late 2021 W-2 FormsSHOULDA, WOULDA, COULDA KNOWN BETTERBristol Voters To Debate Highway DepartmentBristol Fire and Rescue Seeking Increased BudgetAudit Shows $1.37M Surplus for Bristol Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!