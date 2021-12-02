Bristol Fire and Rescue Seeking Increased Budget December 2, 2021 at 11:39 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Parks Plans $1 Hike in Beach AdmissionAudit Shows $1.37M Surplus for BristolBristol Selectmen Discuss Revenue Shortfall with School CommitteeLittle Public Comment at Bristol Budget HearingExcavation at Munro Bridge Postponed Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!