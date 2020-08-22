Bristol Man Dies in Damariscotta Rollover

A 38-year-old man died in a single-vehicle rollover on Biscay Road in Damariscotta the evening of Friday, Aug. 21.

Brett Decker, of Bristol, was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 truck south in the vicinity of 83 Biscay Road, near Billings & Cole Marine, around 9:20 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick.

“The initial investigation shows he lost control of the motor vehicle and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its roof,” Warlick said.

Decker, the only occupant in the vehicle, was not wearing his seatbelt and the truck’s airbags did not deploy in the crash, Warlick said. Decker died at the scene.

The truck was totaled in the crash and towed from the scene by Quick Turn Auto Repair & Towing, Warlick said.

A portion of Biscay Road was closed while the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office completed the accident reconstruction, Warlick said. The Damariscotta Fire Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control, and the road reopened around 11 p.m. Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, Warlick said. Anyone who might have information regarding the crash is requested to call the Damariscotta Police Department at 563-1909.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

