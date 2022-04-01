Advanced Search
Bristol Man Wins March #LCNme365 Contest

Doug Houston received the most reader votes to win the March #LCNme365 photo contest with his picture of Pemaquid Point during a storm. Houston, of Bristol, will receive a $50 gift certificate from Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, of Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, the sponsor of the March contest, as well as a canvas print of his photo courtesy of Mail It 4 U, of Newcastle.

Voters chose Doug Houston as the winner of the March #LCNme365 photo contest with his shot of Pemaquid Point during a storm.

Houston, of Bristol, took the photo with his iPhone 12 on Jan. 17. While he’s interested in photography, Houston has never taken a course in it. Rather, he sends his photos to people he knows for fun.

A friend asked if he could submit the photo to the #LCNme365 photo contest on his behalf, and Houston agreed.

“I think it’s neat that the newspaper supports art,” Houston said. “It’s so important, especially these days, to have a paper that’s trying to put something out that’s for everyone, no matter what their particular point of view is.”

In addition to having his photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Houston will receive a $50 gift certificate from Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, of Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor. He will also receive a canvas print of his photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U, of Newcastle.

As the third monthly winner, Houston cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2022, but he can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Houston’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2022.

Submissions are now being accepted for the April #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from Key Chrysler, of Newcastle, the sponsor of the April contest. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

