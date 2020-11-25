Bristol Planning Board Approves Plan to Build New Seagull Shop

The Bristol Planning Board approved a permit to rebuild the Seagull Shop, at Pemaquid Point, by a vote of 4-0 on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The Seagull Shop burned down Sept. 9. The owners immediately vowed to rebuild and started raising money to do so.

Tim Norland, co-owner of the iconic gift shop and oceanside restaurant, said after the meeting that he plans to start construction this winter and to be open for the 2021 season.

The new Seagull Shop will consist of two buildings with the same total area as the three previous structures.

Bristol’s land use ordinance allows a nonconforming building to be rebuilt within 18 months of destruction or demolition, as long as it does not become more nonconforming.

George Parker, a Newcastle-based architect, presented the plans. Parker said the new structures will be no more nonconforming in area, setbacks, or lot coverage, and that the buildings will all stand less than 35 feet tall — the maximum height under the ordinance.

The Seagull Shop property is nonconforming as far as minimum lot size, setbacks from the road, and setbacks from other buildings.

The property is in the shoreland zone but conforms to the 75-foot setback requirement. Parker said the buildings are approximately 180 feet from the high-water mark.

Parker said he combined the smaller bunkhouse and storage buildings into one, making them smaller. This allowed for the expansion of the main restaurant building, while still making the buildings no more nonconforming.

Norland said #seagullrising shirts will be available for sale at seagullshopstore.com. The shirts are being sold to raise funds for the construction of the new Seagull Shop.

