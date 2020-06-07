Bristol Road Sidewalk on Schedule, Despite Hiccup

An issue with base gravel for the new Bristol Road sidewalk has slowed construction, but the town still expects to see the project complete on schedule.

The base gravel failed several tests performed by the Maine Department of Transportation on-site, according to Damariscotta Town Manager Matt Lutkus. The most recent failed test was May 21.

The contractor, Damariscotta’s Hagar Enterprises Inc., is removing the base gravel and replacing it with material that exceeds expectations, Lutkus said by email Tuesday, June 2.

The project is still set to wrap on the contractual completion date of June 13.

Lutkus said he thinks about two weeks were lost in the construction schedule. He said Hagar Enterprises will absorb the costs associated with the failed tests, per the contract.

“Citizens can be assured that the Town will have a high-quality project when the work is completed this month. We have had a great working relationship with the Maine DOT throughout the construction phase of the project as well as excellent oversight and inspection services by the Town’s contracted onsite resident Brian Mousseau,” Lutkus wrote in his notes to the board of selectmen for the Wednesday, June 3 meeting.

Lutkus said Hagar Enterprises had a private company, S.W. Cole Engineering Inc., conduct its own test of the base gravel, which confirmed the DOT results.

Hagar Enterprises started work on the Bristol Road sidewalk the week of March 16. So far, the contractor has completed the installation of catch basins, a new drainage system, and granite curbing for the sidewalk.

