Bristol School Committee Hires Next BCS Principal

The Bristol School Committee approved the hiring of a new principal for Bristol Consolidated School at its meeting on Thursday, April 2.

Glen Widmer will join Bristol Consolidated School starting on July 1, which corresponds with when BCS Principal Jennifer Ribeiro will become the superintendent and curriculum coordinator for the Johns Bay Coastal Alliance Education Service Center.

The two towns will officially leave AOS 93 on July 1 of this year.

Bristol School Committee member June Donefeld said she and the other members of the hiring committee were “delighted to be able to recommend his hiring.”

“We found him to be both student-focused and very much teacher-focused, striving for a great balance,” Donefeld said. “He places a really high emphasis on integrating teaching practices, which, in his words, is the best way to cover the wide range of knowledge needed for children to become informed citizens.”

Joining Donefeld on the hiring committee were fellow Bristol School Committee member Becky Cooper, and Ribeiro, as well as BCS teachers, staff, and parents.

Widmer was not in attendance but provided a written statement to the school committee.

“I’m excited to become a principal (of a) consolidated school and a part of the Johns Bay Schools,” Widmer said in his statement. “I’ve been an educator for over 30 years now, working in both elementary and middle school. This position brings my various experiences together under one roof. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Superintendent Jennifer Ribeiro, the staff at the school and service center, and all of you.”

Widmer has a Bachelor of Arts in American studies from Grinnell College in Iowa, a master’s degree in education from the University of Southern Maine, and a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from the University of Maine.

Donefeld also said that Whitmer has experience with grant writing and school improvement has worked successfully to address academic needs in previous schools.

Widmer is the principal for Ames School and Weymouth Schools in Searsmont, which is a part of the Belfast-based RSU 71. He is also on the board of directors for the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance, a nonprofit organization that specializes in improving STEM education.

With no discussion, the school committee unanimously approved the hiring of Widmer as the new principal.

The next Bristol School Committee meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 at BCS. For more information, call 886-8358 or go to aos93.org/o/bcs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

