Bristol, South Bristol Set Special Town Meetings for Additional Transfer Station Funds December 21, 2023 at 10:01 am Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol Appoints Interim Deputy ClerkSouth Bristol Select Board Lowers Mil Rate, Hears Houseboat ConcernsSouth Bristol Town Clerk, Treasurer ResignSouth Bristol Medical Technician, School Employee Presented Spirit of America AwardSMOOTH SAILING Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!