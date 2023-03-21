Bristol Voters Approve School Renovation

Twenty years after voters rejected a similar article, Bristol Consolidated School will see renovations, as residents approved a school renovation referendum at the polls on Monday, March 20.

Residents approved a $6,425,000 general obligation bond for school construction with a vote of 446-204.

The article, recommended by the school and budget committees and the select board, authorizes the Bristol Select Board to issue 15-year bonds or notes to fund additions and improvements to the Bristol Consolidated School.

With 5.3% interest adding $2,603,251, the total bond will cost the town $9,028,251.

Project goals include increased security for students and staff, electric and heat efficiency improvements, building compliancewith the Americans with Disabilities Act, more space for students, and a cafeteria to double as a community room.

Two new classrooms will be gained, three-phase power will be added to the building, and heat pumps will be installed. A separate entrance will make the space usable for town needs while school is in session.

Along with the school referendum, voters elected officials in six uncontested races.

Chad Hannah was reelected to the select board, Darin Carlucci to the school committee, and Laurie Mahan as parks commissioner. Incumbent Ben Pendleton, write-in Michael Rosa, and Jessica Westhaver were elected to the planning board.

The business portion of the annual town meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at the Bristol Consolidated School.

