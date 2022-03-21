Bristol Voters to Address Budget, Comp Plan

Bristol voters will get to weigh in on the municipal budget and the future of the comprehensive plan committee at the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 22.

In all, residents will vote on 48 warrant articles. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Bristol Consolidated School gymnasium.

Overall, the proposed budget for the year increased by nearly $200,000, or around 6%. The increase will be offset by a record surplus amount of more than $1.5 million. The proposed budget calls for $3,381,644.36 of municipal spending.

The 2021 budget increased by 11.54% compared to 2020.

Town officials are projecting $5,716,864.83 in funding for AOS 93, which includes Bristol, South Bristol, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Jefferson and Nobleboro. That figure represents an increase of nearly $390,000 over 2021.

One warrant article shows $150,000 in funding for the completion of the final phase of construction of the Bristol Mills dam and fish ladder – there is about $147,000 in grants and donations being carried forward from 2021. Last year, voters approved more than $547,000 in funding for the fish ladder project.

There are two warrant articles related to the town’s comprehensive plan committee, which voters approved at last year’s town meeting. If affirmed, the committee will continue working on the town’s comprehensive plan, adopted in 2004 but not originally approved by the Maine State Planning Office because of town-wide zoning concerns.

Additionally, the warrant asks voters to approve the allocation of $60,000 in surplus for professional and technical assistance for the comprehensive plan committee.

Kristine Poland and Paul Leeman, Jr. are running for one seat on the select board. There are two people running for two seats on the school committee: Jessica DiMauro and June Donenfeld. Clyde Pendleton, Sr., is the only person on the ballot for a spot on the parks and recreation commission, and Andrea Perley and Andrew Poland are the only choices for two seats on the planning board.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the town office to vote in the election for town boards.

For more information and to view the town warrant articles, visit the Bristol town website.

