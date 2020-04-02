Bristol Woman Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Edging out her nearest competitor by 15 votes, Hope Prentice won the March #LCNme365 photo contest with a photo of her dog Moxie peering into a snow cave.

Prentice, of Bristol, snapped the photo after digging a snow cave in her yard after a blizzard a few years ago. The picture recently popped up on her Facebook memories.

“I was sitting in the cave when Moxie came and was trying to figure out what I was doing,” Prentice said. She took the photo with her Android phone.

Moxie was 2 at the time the photo was taken. Prentice adopted the dog from Lincoln County Animal Shelter, now Midcoast Humane, where she has volunteered to walk dogs for the past 20 years.

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Prentice will receive a $50 gift certificate to Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, of Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, the sponsor of the March contest. Prentice previously won a monthly #LCNme365 photo contest in October 2018, with a photo of fall foliage. Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center sponsored both months Prentice has won the contest.

“I’m very excited, and I know Moxie will be excited to go through the car wash,” Prentice said

As the third monthly winner, Prentice cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2020, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Prentice’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2020.

Submissions are now being accepted for the April #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from Newcastle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Viper. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

