Brunswick Man Shot in Leg in Wiscasset

A Brunswick man sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot to his leg at a Wiscasset residence in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 10. Police are looking for two people of interest who fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

Officers from the Wiscasset Police Department responded to the residence of Timothy P. Frasier, 33, at 2:13 a.m. July 10 due to suspicious activity and a man yelling for help, according to a press release from the department. Once on scene, Officer Logan Hilton located Darren Mitchell, 60, in the yard with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Mitchell’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the press release. Wiscasset Ambulance Service transported Mitchell to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. He was then transferred to Maine Medical Center.

Frasier was immediately detained by Hilton and later arrested on an unrelated Cumberland County warrant, according to the press release. A search warrant executed at the residence led to additional charges for Frasier, including two counts of violating conditions of release, two counts of unlawful possession of drugs, and unlawful trafficking.

Frasier is currently at Cumberland County Jail on a probation hold, according to the press release.

Wiscasset Police officers’ investigation revealed multiple people fled the scene before authorities arrived, including two persons of interest, according to the press release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who can provide additional information about the incident is asked by officers to call the Wiscasset Police Department at 882-8202.

