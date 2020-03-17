Cancellations, Postponements, Closures, and Resources

To submit a schedule change, email the information to info@lcnme.com.

Town government, businesses, churches

Boothbay Harbor

The Boothbay Region YMCA is closed through Wednesday, April 1.

Dr. Andrews Dental Office will be open on an emergency only basis for the next three weeks, as of Tuesday, March 17.

Harbor Theater is temporarily closed. An announcement will be made on the theater’s Facebook page and at boothbaycinema.org.

Bremen

The Bremen town office is operating by appointment only until further notice. To schedule an appointment, call 529-5945 or email bremen@tidewater.net.

Both the Bremen Board of Selectmen and Bremen Budget Committee have postponed meetings originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19.

Bremen Union Church has canceled all worship services and study groups through Tuesday, March 31.

Bristol

The Bristol Planning Board, has been canceled, Thursday, March 19.

The Bristol Area Library closed Wednesday, March 18. All library events and gatherings have been canceled. The Bristol Book Ends, the used bookstore, is also closed. Any books currently signed out can be returned through the book drop.

King Ro Market has discontinued Monday night music and Friday night dinners for the rest of the season.

New Harbor and Round Pond United Methodist churches will not be meeting in person until further notice. Please call Pastor Kelly Harvell at 677-3055 for any needs.

Damariscotta

The Damariscotta town office is closed to all foot traffic through Wednesday, April 1. To obtain nomination papers to run for town government, call 563-5168. As of press time, the Damariscotta Board of Selectmen meeting on Wednesday, March 18 and the Damariscotta Budget Committee meeting on Monday, March 23 are still on as scheduled.

Cheney Insurance will be working remotely effective Wednesday, March 18 and until further notice, and are asking clients who require to “meet” to do so via phone or video.

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is closed through Sunday, March 29.

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust has closed offices and indoor facilities and canceled all programs, including workshops, volunteer work days, afterschool programs, trainings, vacation camps, and more, through at least Friday, May 1.

Crissy’s Breakfast & Coffee Bar is closed as of Monday, March 16. Updates will be posted on the business’s Facebook page.

Cupacity will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

Damariscotta Hardware will be closing an hour earlier than normal each day as of Wednesday, March 18, until further notice. They strongly encourage customers to call ahead for curbside pick up.

The Damariscotta River Grill is closed for two weeks. Takeout is available, call ahead.

King Eider’s Pub is closed Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, April 1.

Lincoln Theater has canceled programs until further notice. Its office remains open.

Miles in Motion MMHL Thrift Shop will be closed as of Monday, March 16, at both the thrift shop and drop-off facilities for a two-week period.

Neighborhood Clay is closed for two weeks as of Monday, March 16.

Serenity Hair Salon is closed as of Tuesday, March 17 through Tuesday, March 24.

Skidompha Library and Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop are closed through Wednesday, April 1. The book shop is not accepting donations at this time.

River Arts will be closed until further notice. They can be reached by email at info@riverartsme.org.

S. Fernald’s Country Store is closed as of Sunday, March 15. Updates will be posted on the business’s Facebook page.

Savory Maine is closed until further notice. Takeout is available, call ahead.

Smitten Collectibles & Nerdy Treasures is closed until further notice.

Village Travel has temporarily closed their office. Please call 563-8747 for your needs.

Women of Substance is closed to foot traffic. They will evaluate the closure on a weekly basis and will make a re-opening announcement through e-mail, on their website, and Facebook page.

Newcastle

The Newcastle town office and fire station are closed to the public for two weeks, beginning March 16.

Bonus Redemption has closed their office until further notice. They are accepting drop offs with names and phone numbers.

The Lincoln County News and Lincoln County Publishing Co. are restricting access to their building. Newspapers will be available outside the door and can be purchased with a deposit into the box provided. For printing assistance or any necessary needs, please knock on the door for assistance. Please call 563-3171 with any questions.

Newcastle Publick House is closed as of Monday, March 16 for 15 days.

The Second Congregational Church has suspended services through the month of March. The Warm Offerings community dinner has also been suspended until further notice. The Alcoholics Anonymous meetings on Tuesdays and Fridays have been canceled for the foreseeable future.

Nobleboro

The annual town meeting scheduled for Saturday, March 21 has been postponed. Rescheduling is possible for the first or second Saturday in May.

The Nobleboro Planning Board, Thursday, March 19 has been canceled.

Alewives Fabrics is closed to the public until further notice. They are taking orders for curbside pickup via their website, alewivesfabrics.com.

Waldoboro

Bella Gia’s is closed as of Tuesday, March 17 until further notice.

Bullwinkle’s Steakhouse & The Bog Tavern is closed as of Tuesday, March 17 through Wednesday, April 1.

Medomak Arts Project has canceled all March events.

Moody’s Diner is closed as of Tuesday, March 17 through Wednesday, April 1 at 5 a.m.

The Waldoboro Public Library is closed through Saturday, April 4.

Wiscasset

The Wiscasset Planning Board, Thursday, March 19 has been canceled.

Mammy’s Bakery is closed as of Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. Follow social media pages for updates.

Two Bridges Regional Jail has suspended all lobby video visits and contact visits. Only off-site internet visits will be permitted at this time. This temporary restriction will be lifted when the COVID-19 issues in the community have subsided.

The Wiscasset Community Center is closed through Monday, March 30.

Schools

AOS 93 schools will close for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16. Damariscotta-based AOS 93 has five elementary schools: Bristol Consolidated School, Great Salt Bay Community School, Jefferson Village School, Nobleboro Central School, and South Bristol School.

AOS 98 schools will close until Monday, April 27. Boothbay Harbor-based AOS 98 consists of Boothbay Region Elementary School, Boothbay Region High School, Edgecomb Eddy School, and Southport Central School in Lincoln County, plus Georgetown Central School in Sagadahoc County.

The Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb is closed for two weeks and will reevaluate at the end of that time.

Chewonki Elementary and Middle School in Wiscasset is closed until Friday, March 20. The Chewonki Foundation’s Maine Coast Semester program will delay the return of students until Sunday, April 5.

Coastal Christian School in Waldoboro is closed through Friday, April 17.

Coastal Kids Preschool in Damariscotta is closed until Monday, March 30.

The Damariscotta Montessori School in Nobleboro is closed until further notice.

The Juniper Hill School for Place-based Education, in Alna, is closed for at least two weeks.

Lincoln Academy, in Newcastle, is transitioning to virtual instruction and has suspended in-person classes until Monday, April 27.

Little House School in Damariscotta will not have in-person classes until after Monday, April 27.

RSU 2 schools, which includes Dresden, are closed for two weeks.

RSU 12 schools, which includes Alna, Somerville, Westport Island, and Whitefield, are closed through Friday, March 27. All students will have access to breakfast and lunch and will provide it free of charge if desired. Meals will be bused to homes via regular bus routes with a two-hour delay from their standard stop. Call your local school for assistance and more information.

RSU 40 schools will close through Friday, April 17. RSU 40 includes three schools in Lincoln County: Miller School, Medomak Middle School, and Medomak Valley High School, all in Waldoboro. The Union-based district also includes Friendship Village School, Prescott Memorial School in Washington, Union Elementary School, and Warren Community School.

Wiscasset Christian Academy is closed for two weeks.

The Wiscasset School Department, consisting of Wiscasset Elementary School and Wiscasset Middle High School, is closed for two weeks.

Sports

Lincoln Little League activities are temporarily suspended. Mail-in registrations are still accepted.

The high school spring sports season has been postponed by the Maine Principals’ Association. The first day of practice is currently scheduled for Monday, April 27.

The Cabin Fever Reliever basketball tournament at the CLC YMCA scheduled for March 20-23 has been canceled.

Events

Boothbay

Saturday, March 21: The southwestern-style bean supper hosted by Lincoln County Democratic Committee at the American Legion Hall has been canceled.

Damariscotta

Through the month of March: FARMS at the Y cooking classes and programs are canceled.

Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club is suspending all meetings until further notice, as of Tuesday, March 17.

Wednesday, March 18: Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event at Rising Tide Co-op has been canceled.

Thursday, March 19: The Pumpkinfest meeting at Skidompha Library has been postponed. Date TBA.

Saturday, March 21: CLC YMCA’s teen dance has been canceled.

Thursday, March 26: Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch & Learn program at Rising Tide Co-op has been canceled.

Friday, March 27: New Hope for Women’s open house at its new 18 Belvedere Road location has been postponed. Date TBA.

Saturday, March 28: Girl Scout Troop #144 cookie sale at 441 Main St. has been postponed. Date TBA.

Sunday, April 5: Walter Gallant Walk for Diabetes has been canceled.

Wednesday, May 6: The CLC YMCA annual celebration has been postponed. Date TBA.

Newcastle

Friday and Saturday, March 20-21: The antique estate preview and auction at Foster’s Auction Gallery has been postponed.

Nobleboro

Saturday, March 21: Game Nite at First Baptist Church in Nobleboro is canceled.

South Bristol

Saturday, April 4: South Bristol School’s Tricky Tray fundraiser is postponed until further notice.

Waldoboro

Thursday, March 19: The community luncheon co-sponsored by the Broad Bay Congregational Church and Waldoboro United Methodist Church has been canceled.

Saturday March 21: The gospel concert with Scott Brunt at the Waldoboro Word of Life Church has been canceled.

Friday, March 27: The Panther Picky Paw supper and raffle at Medomak Valley High School has been canceled.

Medomak Valley Senior Citizens are not meeting during the month of April.

Whitefield

Saturday, March 21: The annual corned beef and cabbage benefit hosted by St. Denis Knights of Columbus 1423 is canceled.

Resources

Lincoln County Summer Meals program will activate in partnership with county schools and community partners to provide free meals to all children age 18 and under. Days, times, locations where meals will be available will be provided as soon as they are finalized. Check Lincoln County Summer Meals Facebook page for updates.

The Alna Food Pantry, Alna town office, 1574 Alna Road, is open from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; and 2-6 p.m. Thursday. The pantry allows one visit per week. Area residents are welcome. For more information, call 586-5313.

The Boothbay Region Pantry, First Congregational Church, 1 Eastern Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, is open from noon to 2 p.m. Fridays. The food pantry serves Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, and Edgecomb residents.

The food pantry at United Methodist Church, South Side Road in New Harbor is open from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays. The pantry serves all of Bristol and South Bristol. For more information, call 677-3055 or 677-3424. Note: This may change, please Carol and Kevin Adams at 529-2501 for more information.

The Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry, St. Giles Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road in Jefferson, is open from 4-5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. The pantry serves Jefferson and Somerville residents. On these dates, they will be providing drive-through assistance; visitors are asked to remain in their vehicle. More information can be found the pantry’s Facebook page.

The Ecumenical Food Pantry at The Second Congregational Church in Newcastle is open from 9:30-11 a.m. every Tuesday. Bags of food can be brought out to the parking lot. Call the church kitchen between 8-10:30 a.m. at 563-2416. The pantry will be practicing social distancing by allowing patrons in a few at a time, so visitors are asked to wait in cars.

The Waldoboro Food Pantry, at 251 Jefferson St., is open the first and third Tuesday of the month from 12:30-3 p.m. The pantry will be practicing social distancing by allowing patrons in a few at a time, so visitors are asked to wait in cars.

The Whitefield Food Pantry in the St. Denis Parish Hall on Grand Army Road in Whitefield is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Friday and 10 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of the month. The pantry is extending its hours Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For updates, check their Facebook page.

The Help Yourself Shelf food pantry at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, is open at 5 p.m. every Thursday. Families in need should come for food on any Thursday or, in emergencies, call the church at 882-7184.

The Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene food bank is open from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday.

