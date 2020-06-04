Candidates for Waldoboro Selectman to Take Questions

The four candidates for two seats on the Waldoboro Board of Selectmen will field questions during a forum June 16.

The Lincoln County News will host the forum, in cooperation with the town of Waldoboro.

The candidates and the moderator will gather at the municipal building, with physical distancing in place. While voters will not be able to attend in person due to COVID-19 precautions, they will be able to watch live or watch the recording at a later time.

Voters may view the forum live from 6-7:30 p.m. on the town’s YouTube channel or at lcnme.com. To access the town’s YouTube channel, go to youtube.com and type “town of Waldoboro” into the search bar. After the forum, the recording will remain available in both locations.

The forum will air on Lincoln County Television and lctv.org at a later date. LCTV is Channel 7 for Tidewater Telecom customers and Channel 1301 for Spectrum customers.

The candidates are Jan Griesenbrock, Seth Hall, Margo Metrick, and Jann Minzy. All candidates have confirmed their participation. J.W. Oliver, editor of The Lincoln County News, will moderate.

Oliver invites Waldoboro voters to submit questions for the forum to joliver@lcnme.com or live via the chat function on the YouTube stream. Anyone who submits a question must include their name.

Voters will decide the race in the annual town meeting by referendum July 14.

