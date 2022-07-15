Candidates Work to Get Out the Vote at Republicans’ Great American Picnic July 15, 2022 at 11:27 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThelander to Run for Congressional District 1Johnson Claims Victory in District 20; Devin Wins District 51Lincoln County Primary And Referendum ResultsRepublicans Hold Rally at Dow StoreRepublicans Host U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Brakey Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!