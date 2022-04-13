Car Rolls Over in Downtown Damariscotta, Spurs Criminal Investigation

A silver 2001 Buick LeSabre rolled over in downtown Damariscotta shortly after midnight on Wednesday, April 13.

The driver of the vehicle, Bridget Parker, 37, of Warren, was not injured and was able to safely exit the vehicle.

Parker also was involved in a crash where her 2010 Subaru Forester left the roadway on Egypt Road and struck a tree on Monday, April 11, Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick said.

There are pending civil charges related to that crash, Warlick said on Wednesday, April 13.

He said the rollover on Main Street Wednesday morning is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation and he could not release more details.

“We’re working on it,” Warlick said.

Damariscotta Police Officer Kyle Sylvester said at the scene that the LeSabre was traveling west on Main Street when it drifted into a White Hummer parked in front of the Waltz Soda Fountain, striking it and flipping over in the middle of the road.

Main Street was closed for over an hour while Damariscotta firefighters cleaned up the scene.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

The scene was clear by 1:30 a.m.

