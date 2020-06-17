CDC Reports First New Case in Lincoln County Since May

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first new case of COVID-19 in 18 days, as well as one more recovery, in Lincoln County over the past week.

In total, 21 people from Lincoln County have tested positive and two have been hospitalized. There have been 18 recoveries, leaving a total of three active cases. The Maine CDC reported the newest case Friday, June 12.

Community transmission of the virus has not been detected in Lincoln County, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC recently began releasing data for each ZIP code in Maine.

In Lincoln County, there are no detected cases in Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Dresden, East Boothbay, New Harbor, Nobleboro, Pemaquid, Round Pond, South Bristol, Trevett, or Whitefield.

Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Edgecomb, Jefferson, Newcastle, Southport, Waldoboro, Walpole, and Wiscasset are all listed as having between one and five probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Squirrel Island and Chamberlain are listed as “data suppressed.” The Maine CDC is suppressing data in ZIP codes with fewer than 50 residents, citing privacy concerns.

LincolnHealth has not seen any new COVID-19 cases for 24 days, according to hospital data.

Since the coronavirus arrived in the county March 15, LincolnHealth has performed 723 tests, with 11 positives and 706 negatives. Six tests are in process.

John Martins, spokesperson for LincolnHealth, said by email that the number of calls to the hospital’s COVID-19 clinic continues to climb, due to Gov. Janet Mills’ plan to expand testing starting in July.

He said LincolnHealth has not changed its policy for who can get tested.

“That will be a program facilitated by the state,” Martins said in reference to the statewide testing expansion. “At this point in time, a physician’s order is still necessary for a test. We understand this can be confusing for the public and we appreciate their patience.”

LincolnHealth is still officially allowing no visitors, but has expanded the list of exemptions for inpatient areas to allow two parents or guardians in the pediatrics department and one spouse or coach in obstetrics. Up to two immediate family members may visit critical care daily, up to four immediate family members may visit the end-of-life care center if a patient is likely to pass within 24 hours, and one person may visit under “extraordinary circumstances” if a care team deems the visitor’s presence necessary for communication.

In the emergency department and diagnostic areas, one person is allowed as an escort if a patient requires help with mobility or communication.

