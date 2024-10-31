Chadbourne Headlines Stephen King-Themed Convention

Lauded and temporarily exhausted, Newcastle graphic artist Glenn Chadbourne is back home in Lincoln County this week, recently returned from his headlining appearance at KingCon, a new biannual Stephen King-themed convention that was held at the Linq Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Oct. 24-28.

A freelance illustrator specializing in horror genres, Chadbourne’s artwork adorns several special editions of King’s works including of “The Secretary Of Dreams,” “The Dark Man,” “The Colorado Kid,” “Carrie,” and “Cujo.”

Organized by devoted fans of the Bangor author, KingCon featured King-themed and horror genre-related events for fans including movie screenings, panel discussions, costume contests, collector’s events, meet-and-greets, and more. The event drew an international audience to the thousands.

Chadbourne was one of the convention’s headline attractions along with pioneering special effects artist Robert Kurtzman, authors Kalvin Alice and Philip Fracassi; graphic artists Vincent Chong, Francois Vaillancourt, Kristen Bird, and Rob Wood; actor Thomas Jane, and director Mick Garris.

Chadbourne has been a featured guest at conventions in the past, but said KingCon was by far the biggest event he has ever done.

“It was the event of my lifetime,” Chadbourne said. “I have done a lot of stuff, but this was like being rewarded. I hung out with movie stars. Mick Garris, he directed ‘The Stand’ miniseries. He knew who I was. That tickled me.”

On Friday, Oct. 25, Chadbourne participated in a panel discussion that included fellow graphic artists Chong, Wood, and Vaillancourt.

From beginning to end, Chadbourne said he was mobbed by fans who stood in line to meet him, eagerly sought pictures and autographs, and bought everything he brought with him to sell and whatever else he could doodle on the spot, too.

“I did have someone cry on me,” Chadbourne said. “A woman from the Isle of Mann; she was a good egg.”

For a local “Scotty boy” used to working alone in his Newcastle studio, meeting passionate fans and being treated like a celebrity was a bit much, Chadbourne said.

“It really did shock me, honest to God,” he said. “I was bowled over.”

Still, Chadbourne said he is happy to be home. For the moment he has no future public appearances. Most of his immediate future involves the completion of two graphic novels he has been working on.

Las Vegas is a fun place to visit, but the Damariscotta native has no plans to move.

“I am a Scotty boy,” he said. “This is home and I love it with all my ragged old heart.”

