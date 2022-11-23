Charlie Brown Trees Returning to Edgecomb for Sixth Year November 23, 2022 at 11:29 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCharlie Brown Christmas Coming to Edgecomb Town Hall‘Charlie Brown’ Trees Celebrate Spirit of the Season‘Good Grief’: Edgecomb Packs Town Hall for Charlie Brown CelebrationEdgecomb Holds First Charlie Brown Christmas Tree ContestEdgecomb Has One Candidate for Selectman Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!