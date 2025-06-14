CLC Adult Education Celebrates Seven Graduates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Family, friends and teachers gathered in the Skidompha Public Library meeting room in Damariscotta the evening of Tuesday, June 10 to honor Central Lincoln County Adult & Community Education’s seven graduating students.

In their addresses, graduates and staff members highlighted the persistence and focus shown by each student to reach the stage.

Graduate Roxanne Beaucage said she feels full of potential for the first time since middle school thanks in part to the program’s staff.

“Thank you to everyone who pushed me, believed in me, and saw something in me before I could see it in myself,” Beaucage said. “I will never forget it.”

Charlotte Mullen also gave a speech thanking her supporters and congratulating her fellow graduates.

In her commencement address, staff member Bonnie Merrill said students faced and defeated a number of obstacles. In the spirit of their hard work, she wanted to give her students some parting gifts –

three F’s.

“You’ve made the journey to graduation with fight, focus, and faith,” Merrill said, calling on the graduating to rely on all three tenets in not just school but also in life.

Program Director David Watts said the graduates put in over 1,300 hours of collective study to earn their diplomas and all of them plan to continue their education journey. He urged them to continue putting in the work in any path they pursue.

“This program has given me the belief that I’m not too late – I’m just getting started,” Beaucage said. “I’m proud of what I’ve done, but more than that, I’m excited for what comes next.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

