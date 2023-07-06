CLC Ambulance Chief Receives State EMS Merit Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service’s Nicholas Bryant received recognition for local and regional contributions to the emergency medical system with the Maine EMS Merit Award, issued by the state’s EMS board.

The award is given each year to one professional from each of the state’s six EMS regions. It was presented to Bryant at the ambulance service’s headquarters on Thursday, June 29, at an event highlighting his focus on sustainability for the service, appreciation for his community, and increased support for staff.

Bryant, who began at the service as an emergency medical technician in 2010 at age 20 and was appointed service chief in 2019, said he spoke to his colleagues to understand the changes he had made during his tenure so far to earn the award.

Within the service, he noted updated equipment and trucks, increasing payment, offering higher license levels, and stabilizing the department. On the regional level, he said he has worked to improve communication among other agencies and streamline operations and equipment.

“I’m just a normal person doing the job I was trained to do,” he said. “When hearing about this award, it was no different.”

Maine EMS Director Sam Hurley opened the ceremony with an address about the award and the significance of emergency medical services.

“This system is the lifeblood and underpinning of the health system overall,” he said to the EMTs, advanced EMTs, paramedics, and family members assembled in the service’s garage.

He said the award recognizes the sacrifices made by individuals who have contributed to the system and their family members, who support their long and unpredictable hours and the difficult work.

Hurley noted that nomination materials for Bryant highlighted his focus on creating a “sustainable and resilient system,” particularly by increasing both material and personal support for staff. The system is facing challenges, he said, such as staffing shortages and budget restrictions, which take strong leadership like Bryant’s to address.

“We need to have leaders like this to inspire others to join,” Hurley said.

He also noted Bryant’s focus on providing the highest quality of care to patients while inspiring others to join the service.

After receiving a plaque from Hurley, Bryant addressed the crowd with a speech focused on thanking others. He noted his family, fiancee, son, and support system, as well as his colleagues and mentors at the department.

He made particular note of retired Capt. Robin Overlock, known to him as “Uncle Robin.”

“I look around the room and see many exceptional EMS providers, and I know as a fact that each of them has either been the direct result of Uncle Robin’s mentorship or has been guided and mentored by someone who was,” he said.

According to Bryant, CLC Ambulance has “a solid core of people that are here for the community,” which he sees as the key to its success. While staff can be lost to larger departments with higher wages or jobs in other fields, he said some choose to stay because of their connections to the community.

Staff members are the ones who respond to all calls, and according to Bryant, are the reason for any success he sees. His focus on support for staff after calls is an extension of this community.

“We can lose people early in the career to things they see and do,” he said.

At the close of his address, Bryant offered advice to other EMS leaders.

“You’re here to serve the public,” he said. “You accomplish this through your EMS providers by providing supports for them, whether it is at the level of the state system, the regional level, or the service level.”

His advice included preparing staff for calls, providing tools to complete the calls, and supporting them afterwards.

Bryant’s family members also noted his focus on supporting others and his dedication to the service.

“It was overwhelming,” his grandmother, Rovena Baron, said.

His mother, Mickie Chadwick, said the award was “beyond deserved,” and that she was “tremendously proud.” She described watching him work hard and demonstrate a compassionate nature from his start in the Cub Scouts to his position today.

“He has a tremendous heart,” she said. “It comes from the heart.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

