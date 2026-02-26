CLC Ambulance Seeks Amended Interlocal Agreement

During the month of March, residents in the six towns that make up Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service will consider whether to approve an amended interlocal agreement that could result in cost savings for the agency and help employees qualify for retirement funds.

The amended interlocal agreement would more clearly define CLC Ambulance as “a quasi-municipal organization” owned and operated by the towns of Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Nobleboro, and South Bristol, Service Chief Nick Bryant wrote in an email to representatives from the municipalities on Feb. 18.

The proposed amendments would “in no way change each town’s ownership stake, responsibility, or authority to govern the ambulance service,” Bryant said in the Feb. 18 email. Rather, the changes have to do mostly with word choice, which, if approved, would allow the service to consider transitioning to Maine Municipal Association insurance and help employees qualify for the Maine Public Employee Retirement System.

“Having the ability to offer our employees Maine PERS retirement is extremely valuable for both recruitment and retention of full-time employees in the long term,” Bryant wrote in the Feb. 18 email. “We have historically been able to remain competitive in wages and benefits, but without Maine PERS, we have never been able to match that benefit for our employees that is available most everywhere else. This amended interlocal agreement will allow us to offer that benefit.”

Damariscotta will host a public hearing followed by a special town meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the town office. For more information, call 563-5168 or go to damariscotta.maine.gov.

Bremen will host a special town meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 before the regularly scheduled Bremen Select Board meeting at its town office. For more information, call 529-5945 or go to bremenmaine.org.

In addition to the changes to the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service interlocal agreement, Newcastle will consider articles to resolve a clerical error involving interest for two previously approved bonds at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23 at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station. For more information, call 563-3441 or go to newcastlemaine.us.

Bristol, Nobleboro, and South Bristol will consider the amendments as part of their respective annual town meetings.

The South Bristol annual town meeting will be held in the South Bristol School gymnasium at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. For more information, call 563-3977 or go to sbristolme.gov.

The Bristol annual town meeting will take place in the Bristol Consolidated School gymnasium at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. For more information, call 563-5270 or go to bristolmaine.org.

Nobleboro will discuss the amended interlocal agreement and proposed ordinances during a public hearing at 6 p.m. on March 4 at the Nobleboro town office. Voters will consider the changes during the annual town meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 in the Nobleboro Central School gym. For more information, call 563-8816 or go to nobleboro.maine.gov.

