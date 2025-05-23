CLC YMCA to Expand Child Care Offerings with Outdoor Program

The Central Lincoln County YMCA announced a new outdoor child care program planned for its Damariscotta location during the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday, May 14.

Casey Clark Kelley, chief executive officer of the CLC YMCA, announced the launch of the comprehensive capital campaign, which will include Discovery Village; A Nature-Based Learning Adventure, a child care program that will be located at 525 Main St.

In an effort to solve the child care shortage in Lincoln County, Clark Kelley said the new outdoor child care program, which will consist of four classroom yurts connected by decking, is the “provisional goal” for the CLC Y.

“We took a strong hard look at the land that we do have,” said Clark Kelley.

CLC YMCA leadership has been exploring how to expand its child care offerings for the past few years. The organization has a child care center on Sand Hill Drive in Nobleboro where it provides for 40 children, which is full capacity, Clark Kelley said.

“The facility we are in is not suitable for growth, for child care,” Clark Kelley said.

The plan to move the child care offerings to Damariscotta is due to the unsuitable conditions for renovations in the Nobleboro building.

“It also would require significant investment to remain at current capacity due to necessary facility improvements that are needed,” said Clark Kelley. “It has also not been identified as the optimal location for the child care and the program, families, and staff will be better served with the additional structure and support an onsite facility will provide at the main YMCA campus.”

The idea to utilize yurts came about when Clark Kelley visited Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta and observed the use of the yurt classroom. She pitched it to the board members of the CLC YMCA, who agreed yurts would solve the issue of child care for their facility.

“We believe that it will elevate the interest in the program,” said Clark Kelley.

Each yurt will be equipped with a kitchenette, a washer and dryer, and a bathroom and the entire area around the yurts will be completely fenced in, per state child care requirements. Children will have the opportunity to explore the trails that stretch the Damariscotta property.

Clark Kelley said the hope is to complete an environmental study on the property in June. If all goes well, the CLC YMCA could break ground on the project in August or September in hopes of hosting kids by this winter.

In addition to the announcement about the new child care program, the CLC Y celebrated its volunteer members by honoring them with an awards ceremony during the annual report meeting.

“It makes you want to be a better person when you see our volunteers,” Clark Kelley said of the organization’s 127 volunteers.

Laurene Longe received the Character Development Award, which Sally Farrell, director of operations, said is the “crown jewel” of awards. Longe, a longstanding community service member of the CLC YMCA since 2007, has served, prepared, and cooked over 500,000 meals for the Y community.

“She is an open person who gives her heart out,” said Sally Farrell, who presented the award to Longe.

Deborah Stevenson was awarded the Healthy Living Award. She is a volunteer of the facility’s Red Ball program, a tennis offering for kids ages 5-8. She is the captain of the 3.0 Ladies Team.

David and Rachel Osier were awarded the Youth Development Award. David Osier is a Little League mentor for coaches and players.

“We will pair our newer coaches with David,” said Vickie Seeger, the board secretary.

Rachel Osier, who owns Blush Boutique in Damariscotta, gives free haircuts to kids at the Back to School Bash hosted at the CLC YMCA before the school year. She also helps organize the Tree of Giving program, which is hosted annually to support local families during the Christmas season.

The Social Responsibility Award was given to Nate Reed, the founder of Reed Family Insurance Advisors in Damariscotta. Reed offers Medicare classes and resources to community members and coaches the youth league sports. He supported the travel basketball team by providing equipment, apparel, and his time for volunteering to coach.

Vickie Seeger, whose term ends on May 31, spoke about the importance of the individuals who create community at the CLC YMCA.

“The Y is really just a building. It is what it is because of the people that come in here,” Seeger said.

