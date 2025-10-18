Coastal Kids Hosts PBS Kids Character for Sensory-Friendly Event

Coastal Kids Preschool, at 12 Jackie’s Trail in Damariscotta, hosted a sensory-friendly event featuring PBS Kids’ first character with autism, Carl the Collector, on Monday, Oct. 13 during Damariscotta Pumpkinfest.

The event featured a premiere of a new Halloween episode of the show, which shares the name of the character, as well as pumpkin painting, crafts, coloring, and more. Lincoln County Television provided a green screen to project kids directly into the show and having them walk and interact with Carl and other characters.

Children were able to walk from activity to activity that were all hosted in environments aimed at providing low sensory stimulation with dimmed lights and quiet spaces. Carl himself made an appearance to say hello to kids.

“Carl the Collector” is an award-winning show from PBS Kids that features a Carl, an autistic raccoon who loves to collect. According to Abi Iverson, developmental director for Coastal Kids Preschool, this is the first PBS Kids television show to feature a main character that is autistic.

“The show … and both the creative team and the acting team are representative of children and adults that are neurodivergent,” Iverson said. “The show itself is completely in line with what we do here at Coastal Kids Preschool, which at a base level is being a good friend, it’s being kind, it’s showing up for one another.”

Coastal Kids Preschool is an inclusive school that provides education to all children, regardless of income and abilities, according to Iverson.

“(The founder) wanted to make sure that Coastal Kids was accessible to children regardless of abilities or needs, and also available to families regardless of their financial status, so that was the intention from the beginning,” Iverson said.

Coastal Kids Preschool has served the Midcoast for the past 30 years and has grown to be the largest provider of special needs services in the area, according to Iverson.

Iverson said the preschool wanted to host a sensory-friendly event during Pumpkinfest for kids who might feel overwhelmed by everything that is happening and provide a space where they can relax.

Through a connection with Jesse McMahon, a content producer for PBS Kids, Coastal Kids Preschool was able to host Carl and provide the screening of the show for kids.

“Because there has never been a dedicated sensory-friendly event during Pumpkinfest, we felt that this would be the best opportunity to showcase Carl and welcome kiddos to Coastal Kids for a community event that was sensory friendly in a time and space where Damariscotta can be the most overwhelming for children and adults with any sensory overwhelm or sensory needs,” Iverson said.

According to Iverson, children and adults have different levels of sensitivity when it comes to sensory input.

“Any human being has been in an environment at some point or another that becomes sensory overwhelming, maybe there’s an ambulance passing by in close proximity … that noise can be jolting and uncomfortable,” Iverson said. “You can think of your five senses, with any of those five senses, you might experience the world more intensely through that sensory input.”

Iverson said that by creating spaces for kids that have low sensory input, like rooms with dimmed lights, less noise, and fidget toys, Coastal Kids Preschool is able to provide an inclusive and safe environment.

“Creating a sensory-friendly environment means holding space for everyone and making sure that it’s all about inclusivity,” she said.

The event was open to members of the public as well as kids who attend Coastal Kids Preschool. Kids of different ages attended, some familiar with the show while for others, this was their first introduction of Carl.

McMahon said she was happy with how the event went, and loved seeing kids reaction to Carl.

“It’s so fun, especially when kids recognize the character,” McMahon said. “Sometimes even if they don’t, they’re just excited because there’s this big character walking around.”

Although there are no immediate plans to bring Carl back, Iverson said she hopes this event will generate interest and support for more sensory-friendly events in the future.

For more information, go to coastalkidsme.org or call 563-5335.

