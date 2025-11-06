Commissioners Weigh DA Allocation Following $1 Advisory Committee Vote

Following a near-zero allocation recommendation and concerns about criminal justice in the county, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners must decide how much money the district attorney’s office will get in the next county budget.

District Attorney Natasha Irving addressed the advisory committee’s $1 recommendation and a potential budget cut connected to her administration’s prosecutory success during a budget workshop Thursday, Oct. 30 and the commissioners’ Tuesday, Nov. 4 meeting.

“I never show up to court to do anything but justice, that’s what I’m trying to do,” she said during the workshop.

At a meeting on Oct. 17, the Lincoln County Budget Advisory Committee recommended a $1 allocation for the district attorney’s office to protest Irving’s administration, according to reporting by the Bangor Daily News. Irving oversees Prosecutorial District 6, which consists of Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, and Waldo counties.

“It’s a statement being made that we’re unhappy with the present district attorney’s administration,” Nobleboro Select Board member Richard Powell, who serves on the committee, told the Bangor Daily News.

According to the latest county budget draft for fiscal year 2026, Irving’s office requires $519,777, which would fund five county staff positions, including victim witness advocates, legal secretaries, and a paralegal.

During the Oct. 30 meeting of advisory committee members and county commissioners, Irving said her salary and the deputy district attorney’s salary are funded by the state. If the county were to follow the dollar recommendation, she said the cuts would hurt her staff, who works directly with victims, above anyone else.

“I’m going to ask you to reconsider my budget and reconsider the message that that protest sends,” she said.

Budget advisory committee members apologized to Irving for any concerns the vote may have raised for staff members. Powell said the committee made the recommendation knowing the commissioners are legally obligated to provide adequate funding to the district attorney’s office.

“I believe the intent of the committee was just to make a statement and say, ‘We don’t really agree with what’s going on here. We need more information,’” Powell said. “It was never an intent not to fund your position, and we don’t disrespect your staff.”

The committee’s vote was tied to community concerns, he said. As Lincoln County residents see repeated offenders’ cases deferred or plead down, he said first responders and community members have wondered what’s wrong in the local justice system.

“The point was we didn’t understand a lot of things that are happening,” Powell said. “There’s been some really tragic domestic violence issues in Lincoln County over the last few years that we don’t understand.”

Waldoboro Select Board member Reuben Mahar said he was the budget advisory committee member who first suggested a $1 recommendation.

“That was an emotional decision and it was … about not being educated,” he said.

Irving said the “burden of proof” for domestic violence cases is high, making it difficult many times to get a conviction.

“Until they murder somebody, until they burn someone’s house down, they’re not going to prison for 25 years or for 40 years,” she said. “That’s the problem. Sentencing is oftentimes lighter than I wish.”

Beyond “big convictions,” Irving said addressing community needs like improved housing and mental health treatment opportunities are some of the necessary avenues for reducing crime.

“I understand the frustration because I and my staff are extremely frustrated also,” Irving said. “Lawyers are not going to get us out of this problem.”

Powell said Irving has shared data and information about prosecution since the Oct. 17 vote that has been helpful in understanding the legal process.

“We probably could have had this whole conversation … without threatening a huge chunk of your budget,” Mahar said. “These conversations should continue outside of a (setting) tied to what (your office) is getting paid.”

Seeing as the advisory committee did not have a quorum, Powell said the recommendation would not change. The commissioners, who were in attendance at the Oct. 30 workshop, requested Irving meet with them to discuss the details of her office’s budget.

Commissioner David Levesque said he was “not sure where to go” considering the difference between the $1 recommendation and the $519,777 request.

“I would suggest to you that you make an appointment … (so) that we could go over some of the things that you think are critical,” Commissioner William Blodgett said.

At the Nov. 4 commissioners’ meeting, Irving said her request would cover a basic operational budget with “no frills.”

“This is not a luxurious request,” she said, adding the office is not requesting any additional staff or resources. “What I’m asking for is what I would consider sufficient to run our office.”

Levesque said the commissioners would decide the county’s final allocation at a later date.

The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at the Lincoln County Courthouse. For more information, go to lincolncountymaine.me or call 882-6311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

