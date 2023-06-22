Community Gathers for SBS Eighth Graders’ Boat Launch June 22, 2023 at 10:14 am Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSBS Hires New PrincipalSouth Bristol School Eighth-Graders Launch Their BoatsSBS Continues Boat Launching TraditionSouth Bristol School NewsTHE MOST UNFORGETTABLE CHARACTERS Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!