Construction Begins on Nobleboro’s East Pond Road

Nearly a year after persistent flooding and treacherous conditions sparked numerous resident complaints, construction began on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The Maine Department of Transportation awarded Hagar Enterprises Inc., of Damariscotta, the project contract on Nov. 1.

The scope of the project concerns 0.18 miles or roughly 1,000 feet of East Pond Road, according to the contract. Work will include installing three 36-inch-by-56-foot reinforced concrete pipe culverts to replace three existing 6-inch culverts that act as wetland crossings and an existing 15-inch culvert.

Additionally, the road will be raised by 2 feet and shoulders will be widened from 2 feet to 3 feet.

The $295,545 contract is $359,455 or 54.88% less than the DOT’s estimated budget of $655,000.

In March, Maine Department of Transportation Director of Communications Paul Merrill said the DOT moved up its repair timeline for East Pond Road due to its unsafe conditions. The DOT had originally scheduled work on East Pond Road for 2026.

“We know part of East Pond Road in Nobleboro has historically been susceptible to flooding,” said Merrill. “We had been trying to move the project up to this year because of the urgent need.”

Residents and town officials voiced their displeasure with the condition of the road around Dec. 2023, when precipitation caused traffic to shut down multiple times due to flooding and ice buildup.

“It’s been an ongoing issue and it’s just getting worse,” said Nobleboro Road Commissioner Matt Benner.

Despite efforts from the town to keep drivers off the road, many bypassed “Road Closed” signage and continued down the treacherous stretch of East Pond Road throughout the winter and early spring.

According to the contract, the work must be complete on or before May 22, 2025.

For more information, go to https://shorturl.at/Ju58o.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

