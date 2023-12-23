Coopers Mills Fire Votes Against Delta Ambulance Satellite Location

The Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department Association voted no on subleasing its space at 75 Main St. to Delta Ambulance, the Whitefield Select Board announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Seven members of the association showed up for the vote on Dec. 14, with a 4-3 vote against the satellite location, according to Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department Association member Robin Huntley.

Delta Ambulance and the Coopers Mills Fire Department Association have been in discussion for months about the possibility of the ambulance service leasing space in the association’s building. Chip Getchell, quality control manager at Delta Ambulance, and Chuck Vaughan, Coopers Mills Fire Department Association member, brought the topic to the Whitefield Select Board’s attention at a meeting on Nov. 21.

During the Dec. 19 meeting, Whitefield Select Board Chair Lester Sheaffer Jr. said that following a conversation he had with Getchell and Charlene Donahue, a member of the fire association, Delta Ambulance “has 95% pulled out” of having a satellite location in Coopers Mills due to the association’s vote.

Vaughan and Donahue said that association members who voted no had concerns revolving around auction space and fear that the association was acting in an “overzealous manner” to bring in Delta Ambulance.

“There hasn’t been a willingness on the association’s part to talk to anybody,” said Donahue.

The select board, however, expressed hope that the fire association would reconsider its decision and spoke in favor of Delta Ambulance moving into the building at the Dec. 19 meeting.

The select board will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. at Whitefield Fire and Rescue, at which time members hope to discuss the situation with the Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department Association and Delta Ambulance.

