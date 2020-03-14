Coronavirus Update: County Businesses, Governments React

Lincoln County businesses and town governments are reacting to the arrival of the new coronavirus in Maine.

At local grocery stores, county residents rushed to stock up on hand sanitizer, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and water.

On Friday, March 13, the day the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced the second presumptive positive test and a preliminary positive, Hannaford Supermarket and Main Street Grocery in Damariscotta were experiencing an ongoing run on those items as locals appeared to be preparing for a lengthy quarantine.

The coronavirus, which originally appeared in Wuhan, China, has spread to more than 138 countries, 46 states in the U.S., and the District of Columbia. The virus, named SARS-CoV-2, has infected over 145,000 people, as of March 13, with the respiratory illness COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019.

So far, the disease has killed more than 5,416 worldwide, including 45 in the U.S. The fatality rate is approximately 3.72% worldwide.

Jane Oliver-Gravel, owner of Main Street Grocery, said the store had to start limiting toilet paper purchases to two packages per customer per day, “so we can be kind to everybody.”

She said toilet paper has been by far the top-selling item, followed by hand sanitizer or Lysol, dry milk, and water.

According to Oliver-Gravel, the increase in purchases of these items started last Saturday morning, when a customer came into the store and told her Hannaford was sold out of toilet paper.

The rush continued throughout the week, but Main Street Grocery was able to continually restock on Wednesdays and Fridays from the store’s distributor, Oliver-Gravel said.

The distributor, Connecticut-based Bozzutto’s Inc., which supplies most IGA stores in New England, recently ordered 537,000 cases of toilet paper and only received 340,000, according to Oliver-Gravel.

She said Main Street Grocery only received about one-third of the toilet paper it ordered in the latest shipment.

Oliver-Gravel said the store will offer home delivery Monday and Wednesday, in addition to its usual Friday deliveries. She said community volunteers are offering to help deliver essentials to more vulnerable elderly residents who may choose to stay in their homes.

Health experts have said the coronavirus is particularly dangerous to the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions.

The Maine CDC issued an alert Monday, March 9 to long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and other health facilities.

The vulnerability of older patients is particularly relevant in Lincoln County, where 27.7% of the population is 65 or older, according to 2010 U.S. Census data.

Oliver-Gravel said her store is taking extra precautions to sanitize all “touch” areas like cash registers, credit card terminals, door knobs and handles, and surfaces. Store employees are also asking customers to wipe down shopping carts with sanitizing wipes.

The Newcastle-based Renys department store chain is experiencing a surge in purchases of hand sanitizer and toilet paper at all 17 locations, including the Renys Underground store in Damariscotta, according to Adam Reny. The stores receive deliveries every day, he said.

Reny said there is a shortage of hand sanitizer in the market, but Renys is working with different vendors in an attempt to fill the demand. He said Renys stores still have stock on hand for regular sanitization of the stores by employees.

He said that over the past week, Renys sold 800 units of one specific type of Clorox wipe.

Reny said the chain has good relationships with its vendors and is lucky to be a member of the Retail Association of Maine, which is working with its members during this time.

Reny said the company has suspended all business travel and postponed several vendor meetings to aid in containment of the coronavirus.

He said many trade shows have been canceled and the company is looking into videoconferencing alternatives to stay up to date on new products.

The World Health Organization named the coronavirus spread a global pandemic Wednesday, March 11. U.S. President Donald Trump officially declared the pandemic a national emergency in an address in the White House Rose Garden on Friday afternoon.

“I’m urging every state to set up emergency operations centers effective immediately,” Trump said.

Casey Stevens, director of the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency, said in a March 13 phone interview that his agency plans to do just that and is preparing for a worst-case scenario.

Stevens said that if an outbreak occurs, an emergency operations center will be activated to aid in resource management between Lincoln County towns.

A statement issued by the agency on Tuesday, March 10 says the center will also “maintain situational awareness by regularly communicating and collaborating with each municipality’s local EMA director, public safety agency, other counties, Maine CDC, and the Maine Emergency Management Agency.”

Stevens said the most important message is preparedness, urging residents to stock up on food and medications.

He said businesses and town governments should begin considering continuity of operations if leadership gets sick with COVID-19.

“People need to think about how they will keep their business going — keeping yourself safe, keeping employees safe, and keeping families safe,” Stevens said.

He said as the situation rapidly develops, everyone should take care to weigh and balance every decision based on the most current information.

Stevens stressed that locals take care to keep the spread away from the more vulnerable populations in the county, such as the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

He said Lincoln County EMA officials are reevaluating the situation daily and will continue to stay up to date with all the current information from the Maine CDC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lincoln County EMA staff will meet with municipal emergency management directors at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta on Thursday, March 19.

The Newcastle Board of Selectmen called an emergency meeting to discuss the coronavirus spread on Friday, March 13.

The selectmen voted to delay the due date for the second half of 2019-2020 property taxes for two months and urged residents not to come into the town office or fire station unless absolutely necessary.

“The message should be: Don’t worry about coming in to pay taxes for another two months. We’re not going to charge you interest,” Ben Frey, chair of the board of selectmen, said.

The town will send postcards to residents with the new tax due date of June 1.

The selectmen also voted to cancel an upcoming community conversation concerning the draft of the town’s new zoning code, scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, March 16., and a planning board public hearing on the zoning code scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19. No other meetings have been canceled at this time.

“We’re at the point, I believe, that we have to be conscientious of the fact that we should assume that every door handle, every handshake is a potential vector for this virus,” Frey said.

Selectmen Carolyn Hatch and Wanda Wilcox, both of whom work in health care, agreed.

“And it’s just begun. It could be a month or two before we’re on the other side,” Hatch said.

The selectmen also discussed measures in the town office such as regular sanitization of touch surfaces, social distancing, and setting up bollards, signs, and possibly a Plexiglas window to aid in containment of the coronavirus.

Town Administrator Jon Duke said the fire department is working on new protocols for firefighters and increasing the use of online burn permits.

Duke said he spoke with Craig Jurgensen, superintendent of AOS 93. Duke said the school district’s main concern is how to continue to provide meals to children and continue education in the event of a district-wide school closure.

Dr. Tim Fox, chief medical officer at LincolnHealth, said testing for the coronavirus has picked up at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

He said more people are requesting tests and about six have been tested so far, with no positive results.

Fox said the hospital is currently conducting testing in the Watson Health Center, but may set up a testing center behind the emergency room.

He advised precautions such as social distancing, avoiding crowds, and hand-washing.

Of how long these careful precautions and event cancellations will need to last to prevent a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus, Fox said it is unknown, but he pointed to China as a potential guide.

China, where the coronavirus originated, has slowed the outbreak in recent weeks after the country virtually shut down in late January.

Fox said that after about three months, some factories are now beginning to open back up in China. Schools across China remain closed, however.

Several events have been canceled around the county, such as the Empty Bowl Supper at Medomak Valley High School on Thursday, March 12; Bristol Consolidated School’s Diversity Week performance, scheduled for Friday, March 13; and a community conversation about the historic preservation ordinance in Damariscotta, scheduled for Wednesday, March 18.

In an email, Damariscotta Town Manager Matt Lutkus said the delay of the ordinance meeting will not allow for inclusion of a revised historic preservation ordinance on the warrant for annual town meeting in June. He said the next chance for a secret ballot vote on the ordinance will be in November.

Bristol Town Administrator Chris Hall said in an email that annual town meeting will take place as scheduled.

The annual town meeting will begin with the municipal election Monday, March 16. The polls will be open at the Bristol Mills fire station from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The open portion of town meeting, when voters consider budgets and a policy change, among other matters, will take place at Bristol Consolidated School at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 17.

Hall said the chairs will be spaced farther apart in the BCS gymnasium during the open portion of town meeting on Tuesday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

