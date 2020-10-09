COVID-19 Cases at Warren School Will Not Derail RSU 40 Learning Plan

Two cases of COVID-19 associated with Warren Community School will not affect instruction in RSU 40, according to Superintendent Steve Nolan.

“We have no other confirmed cases in RSU 40 schools,” Nolan said. He said individuals identified as close contacts with the people who have confirmed cases will quarantine for 14 days.

The school district will continue with hybrid schedules at five of its seven schools and in-person instruction at two schools, according to Nolan.

Since the start of the school year, hybrid schedules have been in place at Waldoboro’s Miller School, Medomak Middle School, and Medomak Valley High School, as well as Union Elementary School and Warren Community School. Friendship Village School and Prescott Memorial School, of Washington, have had full-time in-person instruction since the beginning of the year.

Warren Community School parents received a message from Principal Justin Catapano-Kangas about the first positive test Wednesday, Oct. 7 and a message about the second positive test Thursday, Oct. 8.

