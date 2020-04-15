County Seeks Volunteers to Shop for People in Quarantine

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency wants to help those people in Lincoln County affected by Gov. Janet Mills’ recent executive order requiring anyone returning to the state of Maine to self-quarantine for 14 days.

There are resources available, including grocery delivery, that will allow returnees to stay in quarantine. For grocery delivery, call Main Street Grocery in Damariscotta at 563-3507 or place an online order at mymainstreetgrocery.com/contact-us.

Rising Tide Co-op also has delivery service available. Go to risingtide.coop to place an order online by noon Tuesday or Thursday for delivery on Wednesday or Friday. People in the Boothbay region can call 350-7477.

Compliance with the executive order will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19!

Additional information on the governor’s executive order can be found at bit.ly/3b2mEkO. For more information about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, go to bit.ly/2XBKAYr.

For those who would like to help with this effort, volunteers will be needed to shop for groceries and delivery orders to those under quarantine. Go to maineready.org/need. Details on these opportunities and many others are listed for volunteers to explore and select a role that fits their abilities.

To directly help Lincoln County as a shopper, go to bit.ly/2RvomDw. To help as a local deliverer, go to bit.ly/3c90xsZ.

Lincoln County continues to accept donations of personal protective equipment for distribution to first responders and agencies in the community that have direct contact with their clients. Many generous citizens and companies have already shown their community spirit by sharing what they can spare.

Donations of personal protective equipment donations can be made at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 32 High St., Wiscasset. Drop-offs will be accepted on the front steps of the courthouse by the handicapped-accessible entrance. The collection bin will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

