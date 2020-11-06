Cove’s Edge Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at Cove’s Edge, a long-term care facility on LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, has tested positive for COVID-19, hospital spokesperson John Martins confirmed Friday, Nov. 6.

The employee, who did not have any symptoms, learned of the positive test result on Friday, Oct. 30 and is quarantining at home, Martins said by email. He said the result was discovered during state-mandated surveillance COVID-19 testing Oct. 28 and 29.

Based on the positive test, a first round of universal testing of all residents and staff has been completed. Martins said that results from the majority of tests have been reported and all are negative so far.

“Cove’s Edge will begin a second round of universal testing next week, based on requirements that there must be two weeks free of any positive tests before resuming surveillance testing,” Martins wrote.

Martins said LincolnHealth has remained in communication with residents, their families, and employees since learning of the positive case.

Cove’s Edge is now closed to all visitors, except for end-of-life visits, and is currently not accepting any new patients.

“Resident and team member safety is our top priority, and all other established safety measures—including universal masking, daily screening of employees and increased hand hygiene—remain in place,” Martins wrote.

