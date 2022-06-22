COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Steady Across MaineHealth System

COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed steady across the MaineHealth system, which includes LincolnHealth, in the past week, according to Alex Seise, senior manager of communications and public affairs for LincolnHealth and Mid Coast–Parkview Health.

Seise said in an email that an update on COVID-19 testing results in the past week could not be provided “due to care team members out on personal leave this week.”

COVID-19 vaccinations for children from 6 months to 5 years old will begin on Thursday, June 23 at all Lincoln Medical Partners Primary Care offices in accordance with the latest recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Seise said.

Everyone 6 months and older is now eligible to receive a shot.

Call the MaineHealth Vaccine Assistant at 1-877-780-7545 or email vaccine@mainehealth.org for an appointment. An appointment is preferred and can be made by calling a Lincoln Medical Partners office or by visiting vaccine.mainehealth.org.

MaineHealth is maintaining a database of COVID-19 information that can be accessed at mainehealth.org/coronavirus-COVID-19/what-to-do.

The health system also recommends staying home when sick, testing for COVID-19 in the event of symptoms or contact with a COVID-19-positive person, and seeking care when necessary.

According to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data current through Tuesday, June 21, since COVID-19 arrived in Lincoln County in March 2020, 5,841 residents have had the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus – 4,921 confirmed cases and 920 probable. Sixteen cases have been identified in Lincoln County residents in the past week. Eighty-one residents have been hospitalized, unchanged from last week.

Lincoln County has a “moderate to high” rate of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents relative to other counties in the state at 227,063. The number does not represent fully vaccinated individuals and, since the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, the number can be higher than 100,000.

The census data for Lincoln County provided by the Maine CDC lists a population of 34,634. Of those residents, 26,737, or 77.20%, have received their first dose of the vaccine and 27,417, or 79.16%, have received the second and final dose, according to the agency’s data.

A total of 78,408 doses of vaccine have been administered, up 233 doses from last week. Those counted in the final dose category have either received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There have been 24,487 additional or booster shots given to Lincoln County residents.

According to a database maintained by the Maine CDC, vaccine appointments can be requested at Hannaford in Damariscotta, Walgreens in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, and Wiscasset Family Medicine.

Patients of Sheepscot Valley Health Center in Coopers Mills can call 549-7581 to make an appointment for a vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Hannaford, go to hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Walgreens, go to walgreens.com/schedulevaccine or call 1-800-WALGREENS.

To schedule an appointment at Wiscasset Family Medicine, call 882-6008.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, the seven-day average positivity rate for Maine is 6.96%, up from 7.23% last week.

State COVID-19 numbers

According to data current as of June 21, the Maine CDC has reported 267,956 COVID-19 cases in Maine, an increase of 1,023 from the week before. Of those cases, 74,831 are probable.

There have been 5,106 hospitalizations in the state, including 25 reported in the past week. There have been 2,409 deaths so far from COVID-19 in Maine, including three reported in the last week. The statewide case rate is 2002.1 per 10,000 people, up from 1,994.4 last week.

