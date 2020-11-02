COVID-19 Outbreak Identified at MVHS, Principal in Quarantine

A COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, according to a Monday, Nov. 2 letter from school officials to students, families, and staff.

The letter said an outbreak means there have been three or more cases of COVID-19 identified at the school within a 14-day period that are epidemiologically linked.

Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed by email that an outbreak investigation is ongoing and community transmission, now widespread in Maine, has been identified in Lincoln County.

“People in every Maine community can help limit further transmission of the virus by taking appropriate precautions, including wearing face coverings, staying 6 feet apart, and avoiding nonessential travel and gatherings,” Long wrote.

Full-time distance learning will continue at MVHS until at least Monday, Nov. 9, when the school plans to return to a hybrid model unless there are continued concerns about COVID-19 transmission in the community or school system, the letter said.

The school switched to distance learning Monday, Oct. 26, after a first case of COVID-19 was discovered.

RSU 40 Superintendent Steve Nolan said by email Monday, Nov. 2 that 70-80 students and staff have had to quarantine as a result of the outbreak investigation by the Maine CDC.

Nolan said that in addition to closing the school for cleaning based on the Maine CDC’s recommendation, the school could not continue in-person learning because of the lack of substitute teachers available to cover for staff members in quarantine.

Nolan has said the school district is working with an investigator from the Maine CDC to determine close contacts of the people who tested positive.

The district is “closely following” the Maine CDC’s standard operating procedure, as well as guidance for cleaning and disinfecting from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nolan has said.

The Maine CDC defines close contacts on its website as “people who were within 6 feet of a COVID-19 case for 15 minutes or more. This includes the 48-hour period before the COVID-19 case became symptomatic.”

Among the staff members in quarantine is Principal Linda Pease, who sent a video to staff, students, and families on Friday, Oct. 30 informing them of her quarantine and the extension of the distance learning period.

Pease said by e-mail on Monday, Nov. 2 that she is working from home and has tested negative for COVID-19.

Nolan said that all in-person extracurricular activities have been suspended during the quarantine period.

The first case at MVHS was associated with the boys soccer team, according to an Oct. 25 letter from RSU 1 Superintendent Patrick Manuel. Manuel wrote that the Morse High School team played MVHS that weekend and staff and families were being informed out of an abundance of caution.

Nolan said two separate cases of COVID-19 that are related to one another have also been identified in the district — one at Medomak Middle School and one at Warren Community School.

Both schools remain on hybrid schedules, along with Waldoboro’s Miller School.

Union Elementary School, after shifting to full-time distance learning last week when one person at the school tested positive for COVID-19, is now back on a hybrid schedule.

Since the start of the school year, the district has had five schools on a hybrid model: Waldoboro’s Miller School, Medomak Middle School, and Medomak Valley High School, as well as Union Elementary School and Warren Community School. Friendship Village School and Prescott Memorial School, of Washington, have had full-time in-person instruction since the beginning of the year and will continue in the same manner.

Warren Community School saw two positive COVID-19 tests in early October, but continued with a hybrid plan. The school informed parents about a first positive test Oct. 7 and a second Oct. 8.

