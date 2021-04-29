COVID-19 Outbreak Identified at Two Bridges

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the outbreak on Tuesday, April 27. The CDC defines an outbreak as three or more cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period that are epidemiologically linked.

Upon notification of positive cases, Two Bridges Regional Jail enacted its pandemic plan, which includes universal testing for all inmates and staff, according to a press release from the jail.

After the completion of one round of testing, 24 inmates were “either confirmed by PCR testing or have tested positive on a rapid test,” according to the press release. In addition, two Two Bridges Regional Jail staff members and one contracted staff member have tested positive.

With the outbreak confirmed, the jail is diverting all new arrests and committals to other facilities; suspending all programming and nonessential services, isolating known positive cases, and quarantining areas where positive cases had come from, according to the press release.

The jail is following all recommendations from the CDC, including additional testing.

