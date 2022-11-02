COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops to Lowest Level Since June

The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases at LincolnHealth dropped to the lowest level seen since June this week, according to hospital spokesperson John Martins.

From Oct. 24-30, LincolnHealth performed 182 COVID-19 tests with 11 positives, for a positivity rate of 6.25%, down from 15.31% last week.

The positivity rate for each month since July has held relatively steady, between 11.33% for October and 13.34% for August. In June, the positivity rate for the month was 6.52% and it jumped to 12.49% in July.

LincolnHealth offers the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 6 months and older.

Martins has urged people to get their flu shot and bivalent COVID-19 booster shot, which contains components of the original COVID-19 strain as well as the omicron variant.

For more information, people can contact their primary care physician or visit vaccine.mainehealth.org.

Community transmission, which is defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and describes the amount of COVID-19 spread in a community, is listed as “substantial,” after having been at “high” for several months. This metric is used by healthcare facilities to determine infection control intervention, Martins has said.

The community level, which describes the impact of COVID-19 on communities, is “low” for Lincoln County and has stayed there since the levels were first determined. Community levels are calculated using the number of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

MaineHealth is maintaining a database of COVID-19 information that can be accessed at mainehealth.org/coronavirus-COVID-19/what-to-do.

The health system also recommends staying home when sick, testing for COVID-19 in the event of symptoms or contact with a COVID-19-positive person, and seeking care when necessary.

According to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data current through Tuesday, Nov. 1, since COVID-19 arrived in Lincoln County in March 2020, 6,561 residents have had the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus – 5,491 confirmed cases and 1,070 probable. This is an increase of 34 cases from last week.

The number of deaths in Lincoln County residents stayed at 40.

The number of residents who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic rose by one to 102.

Lincoln County has a “moderate to high” rate of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents relative to other counties in the state at 256,242.42. The number does not represent fully vaccinated individuals and, since the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, the number can be higher than 100,000.

The census data for Lincoln County provided by the Maine CDC lists a population of 34,634. Of those residents, 27,131, or 78.34%, have received their first dose of the vaccine and 28,267, or 81.62%, have received the second and final dose, according to the agency’s data.

A total of 88,747 doses of vaccine have been administered, up 713 doses from last week. Those counted in the final dose category have either received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There have been 33,349 additional or booster shots given to Lincoln County residents.

State COVID-19 numbers

According to data current as of Oct. 25, the Maine CDC has reported 297.958 COVID-19 cases in Maine, an increase of 1,451 from the week before. Of those cases, 84,006 are probable.

There have been 6,159 hospitalizations in the state, including 57 reported in the past week. There have been 2,653 deaths so far from COVID-19 in Maine, including 12 reported in the last week. The statewide case rate is 2,226.2 per 10,000 people, up from 2,215.4 last week.

