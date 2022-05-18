COVID-19 Positivity Rate Inches Up at LincolnHealth

The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests at LincolnHealth has increased slightly, but the numbers are still well below peaks of previous variants of the coronavirus.

While hospitalization rates have been increasing with the current variant of the coronavirus, it is a “fraction of what it was with delta and the original omicron, which is a plus,” John Martins, spokesperson for LincolnHealth, said by email.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests at LincolnHealth for the week of May 9-15 is 11.31%, up from 9.68% last week.

“We continue to offer vaccination and boosters to anyone who qualifies,” Martins wrote.

He also said that COVID-19 testing will soon be moved to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus, but for now remains at 40 Belvedere Road in Damariscotta.

MaineHealth, the parent system of LincolnHealth, has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in employees, but it has not impacted the local hospital so far.

“LincolnHealth has seen an uptick as well but thus far, it’s not had a significant impact on the workforce,” Martins wrote.

Anyone can walk in to any Lincoln Medical Partners primary care office and receive vaccination shots, Martins said. One can establish an appointment at vaccine.mainehealth.org and they do not have to be a patient of Lincoln Medical Partners. People can also email vaccine@mainehealth.org for an appointment.

MaineHealth, the health system of which LincolnHealth belongs to, is maintaining a database of COVID-19 information that can be accessed online here: mainehealth.org/coronavirus-COVID-19/what-to-do.

The health system also recommends staying home when sick, testing for COVID-19 in the event of symptoms or contact with a COVID-19-positive person, and seeking care when necessary.

According to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data through Tuesday, May 17, since COVID-19 arrived in Lincoln County in March 2020, 5,628 residents have had the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus – 4,748 confirmed cases and 880 probable.

Deaths in county residents held steady at 35.

Lincoln County has a “high” rate of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents relative to other counties in the state at 221,646.36. The number does not represent fully vaccinated individuals and, since the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, the number can be higher than 100,000.

The census data for Lincoln County provided by the Maine CDC lists a population of 34,634. Of those residents, 26,640, or 76.92%, have received their first dose of the vaccine and 27,296, or 78.81%, have received the second and final dose, according to the agency’s data.

A total of 76,765 doses of vaccine have been administered, up 725 doses from last week. Those counted in the final dose category have either received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There have been 22,829 additional or booster shots given to Lincoln County residents.

The vaccine is being provided through all of LincolnHealth’s primary care practices, as well as booster shots. Call the MaineHealth Vaccine Assistant at 1-877-780-7545 or visit vaccine.mainehealth.org to make an appointment.

According to a database maintained by the Maine CDC, vaccine appointments can be requested at Hannaford in Damariscotta, Walgreens in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, and Wiscasset Family Medicine.

Patients of Sheepscot Valley Health Center in Coopers Mills can call 549-7581 to make an appointment for a vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Hannaford, go to hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Walgreens, go to walgreens.com/schedulevaccine or call 1-800-WALGREENS.

To schedule an appointment at Wiscasset Family Medicine, call 882-6008.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, the seven-day average positivity rate for Maine is 9.96%, up from 9.26% last week.

State COVID-19 numbers

According to data current as of May 17, the Maine CDC has reported 256,958 COVID-19 cases in Maine, an increase of 13,830 from the week before. Of those cases, 71,514 are probable.

There have been 4,881 hospitalizations in the state. There have been 2,337 deaths so far from COVID-19 in Maine, including seven reported in the last week. The statewide case rate is 1,919.9 per 10,000 people, up from 1,887.7 last week.

