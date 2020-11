The contractor replacing sewer lines in Damariscotta’s municipal parking lot has temporarily halted work because two employees on its pipe crew tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 16.

In a Tuesday, Nov. 17 email to town officials, Justin Loveitt, of Falmouth-based Chase Excavating Inc., said he had shut down the rest of the crew and they would not resume work until all the workers test negative for COVID-19.

Loveitt said some of the workers received tests Monday and the rest on Tuesday.

