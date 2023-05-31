Crash Closes Route 1 in Wiscasset

Route 1 in Wiscasset was closed for a couple hours Wednesday morning, May 31, after a traffic crash in the vicinity of 342 Bath Road.

According to Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine, the crash occurred around 5:23 a.m. when a southbound Ford Mustang crossed the centerline and made contact with a northbound tractor-trailer transporting a mobile home.

According to Hesseltine, the Mustang traveled down the length of the mobile home, tearing off the rear axle of the trailer before coming to a stop.

The driver of Mustang was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick by Wiscasset Emergency Medical Services. The operator was subsequently transported by LifeFlight to Portland with life-threatening injuries, Hesseltine said.

“For whatever reason he crossed the centerline and struck the mobile home,” Hesseltine said.

The tractor-trailer driver saw the oncoming Mustang before the crash, according to Hesseltine. The tractor-trailer driver’s evasive maneuvers were limited by a guardrail on his side of the road, but he was able to move to the side of the road just enough to avoid a head-on collision.

At press time, Route 1 in Wiscasset remained closed. Traffic was being rerouted around the scene via Old Bath Road. A Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit was working with the truck driver, Hesseltine said. The Maine Department of Transportation assisted Wiscasset police and fire department units at the scene.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office provided crash reconstruction assistance. Wiscasset Police Officer Daniel Prouty and Sgt. Perry Hatch conducted the accident investigation

The identities of both operators have not yet been released.

