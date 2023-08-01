Crash Closes Route 129 in South Bristol

A motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 1 has closed Route 129 in South Bristol to through traffic.

Responders are currently on the scene of the crash in the vicinity of 476 Route 129 in South Bristol. Initial reports indicate a vehicle struck a utility pole in the area, bringing wires down. The Lincoln County Communications Center paged the South Bristol Fire Department to respond to the scene at 8:32 a.m.

Responders have closed Route 129 to through traffic at the northern end, near the intersection of Route 130. Traffic is being rerouted around the scene via Harrington Road.

The Damariscotta Fire Department is currently providing mutual aid in the form of traffic control.

According to the Central Maine Power Co. website, as of 9:12 a.m., 127 customers in South Bristol are currently without power.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

