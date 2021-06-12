Crash Shuts Down Benner Road in Bristol

A single-vehicle crash shut down Benner Road in Bristol the afternoon of Saturday, June 12.

Authorities will keep the road shut down while they conduct an investigation, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

The crash was in the area of 664 Benner Road. A Jeep Wrangler with the doors and roof removed appears to have left the northbound side of the road, then crashed into a stone wall and tree.

Details about the crash, including the identities of the vehicle’s occupants and their condition, were not available at the scene.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Bristol Fire Department, Bristol First Responders, and Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service at 5:29 p.m. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Benner Road runs along the west shore of Biscay Pond and turns into Lessner Road at the town line with Damariscotta.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

