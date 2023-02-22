Culvert Collapse Closes Route 17 in Jefferson

A culvert collapse on Route 17 in Jefferson on Tuesday, Feb. 21 has closed the road and caused an 11-mile detour.

According to a news release from the Maine Department of Transportation, a large culvert east of the road’s intersection with Route 32 collapsed early Tuesday evening.

Damian Veilleux, a spokesperson for the department, said the state had planned to replace the culvert this year, and the collapse may speed up that process. Veilleux said repair timelines for culverts vary, but information will be shared once it is available.

Traffic engineers are analyzing the cause of the collapse and requirements to repair or replace it, according to Veilleux.

A detour is in place using routes 32, 126, and 220 and will remain until an assessment determines reopening requirements, according to the release.

