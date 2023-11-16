Damariscotta Approves Colby & Gale Office Expansion November 16, 2023 at 12:02 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesColby & Gale Plans Minor Damariscotta Office ExpansionDamariscotta Planning Board Asks LincolnHealth for Parking Lot ChangesBremen to Dedicate New Truck to Former ChiefPortland Developer Explains Plan for Damariscotta Project, Hearing Scheduled75th Anniversary Community Gift Giving Campaign Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!