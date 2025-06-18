Damariscotta Approves Up to $1.9 Million for Fire Truck Purchase

A new ladder truck is in the Damariscotta fire department’s near future after voters authorized up to $1.9 million for the purchase at the annual town meeting, Wednesday, June 11.

Despite concerns on multiple articles – from property revaluation costs to Fourth of July fireworks funding – voters approved all $4,559,057.05 worth of budgetary articles, an increase of $499,538.14 or 12.31% from last year.

Prior to the public gathering at Skidompha Public Library, voters approved $93,252.05 for a portion of the community service and betterment budget at the polls on June 10.

The ballot also included an article asking residents whether the town would adopt charter amendments related to RSU 48, formerly the Great Salt Bay Consolidated School District. Though a majority of ballots were in favor of the measure, there was not enough favorable votes to approve the article.

“It has to be 30% of the registered voters in the last gubernatorial election,” moderator Jim Cosgrove said.

Article 51 asked voters permission to approve the purchase of a replacement ladder truck for a cost not to exceed $1,900,000.

The town’s current ladder truck has been in operation since 2005. With an approximate build time of three years for a new ladder truck, the town’s current apparatus will be 25 years old when the replacement arrives. An information sheet distributed at the meeting cited the National Fire Protection Association’s standard that trucks should be retired after 25 years of use.

The price tag raised questions from voters, like whether there were any alternative options to the purchase.

Resident Stephen Cole said the purchase seemed like an “immense expense” for the town’s narrow tax base and asked whether Damariscotta and Newcastle could find ways to consolidate their resources to reduce costs.

“This is a purchase that makes sense for Damariscotta,” Fire Chief John Roberts said. “We have more critical infrastructure to protect than Newcastle does.”

Roberts said a new truck is needed to ensure firefighters can reach a number of buildings in town like the hospital, grocery stores, and lumber yards.

Even though the truck is a necessary purchase for the department, Roberts acknowledged the high cost.

“I’ve had pits in my stomach since we started talking about (purchasing the truck),” Roberts said.

Resident Leah Puckey called on everyone to pass the article, saying people should support the department “that saves our lives.”

Residents eventually approved the article, authorizing Treasurer Cheryl Pinkham and Town Manager Andy Dorr to take out a bond not to exceed $1.3 million to help cover the purchase. The fire truck reserve account is estimated to total about $508,425 at the end of the 2025 fiscal year, according to documents provided by the town.

The majority of the warrant articles passed without issue, but a few other articles were also cause for discussion.

Attendees asked why $30,000 was necessary for the property revaluation reserve, which covers reassessing the town’s property values. Dorr said Damariscotta is due for a reassessment considering the last one happened 20 years ago.

Board members also recommended $35,000 of appropriated funds for the highway truck reserve, which will help cover the future purchase of a second one-ton truck. Dorr said the need for another truck became clear when the town’s only dump truck broke down for a month last year.

“We ended up renting a U-Haul pickup truck,” Dorr said. “We had no dump capabilities.”

Among the most highly contested articles was one amounting to $2,500 for community services/betterment, which provides funds for the Fourth of July fireworks display. The Damariscotta Budget Committee recommended $0 for the line while the select board recommended $2,500.

After extensive back and forth, residents ultimately voted in favor of the funds.

The only article that failed to receive a motion would have elected a cemetery trustee. There were no volunteers to fill the position.

“There’s a lot of people in town that aren’t here tonight; I think we can vote one of them in,” Cosgrove said.

Someone in the crowd suggested outgoing Damariscotta Select Board member Josh Pinkham, who missed his final annual town meeting due to another commitment. Pinkham, who did not seek reelection, was recognized earlier in the evening by select board Chair Daryl Fraser for his years of service on the board.

Ultimately, the suggestion received scattered laughter but no official action from the attendees, leading Cosgrove to declare the article failed due to lack of motion.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

