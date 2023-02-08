Damariscotta Attorney Suspended

Ruling his misconduct presents an imminent threat to his clients and the public, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court has suspended Damariscotta attorney Edward G. Dardis from the practice of law.

The court issued an order of immediate interim suspension on Jan. 31, finding Dardis committed Interest On Lawyer Trust Account rule violations, failed to supervise a nonlawyer assistant, failed to respond to lawful requests for information of Bar Counsel, and was guilty of dishonest conduct and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice

Damariscotta attorney David Levesque has been appointed receiver of Dardis law practice.

The Lincoln County News will update this article as more information becomes available.

