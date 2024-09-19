Damariscotta Chamber Celebrates Businesses, Community Service

Community members and local businesses were recognized for their contribution to the area at the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau’s annual meeting and awards ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

This year’s event, hosted at Clark’s Cove Farm in Walpole, emphasized the importance of community connection. Larry Sidelinger, president of the chamber board, said being a member gives businesses the chance to develop connections with one another and learn together.

“You get the opportunity to be associated with other business members,” he said. “You have the opportunity to participate in a monthly business after-hours with a chance to network and socialize with other businesses, and we can all learn something from someone else.”

Before the chamber ceremony began, Tim Cheney, owner of Clark’s Cove Farm, presented a donation to Haley Bezon, of Hearty Roots, to help her and the organization further its work in the community. Hearty Roots is an outdoor-based community wellness program facilitating connection between people and nature. Earlier this year, the organization finalized the purchase of a 114-acre property in Bremen to serve as its headquarters.

“She runs a remarkable organization,” Cheney said.

Sidelinger, acting as the event’s master of ceremonies, proceeded to give out awards for excellence in business and community contributions. For some of the recipients, Sidelinger showed a prerecorded interview in lieu of an award speech.

The awards were consolidated from four to three this year. Sidelinger said there were many overlaps in the previous years’ award criteria that made them “too similar.”

The awards were previously Organization Community Service Award, Business Enhancement Award, Individual Community Service Award, and Business Person of the Year Award.

This year, the awards presented were Small Business of the Year Award, Large Business of the Year Award, and Community Involvement Person of the Year Award.

The annual awards are chosen by board members, according to Sidelinger. Next year the chamber board is looking to involve chamber members more in the selection process.

“There are many deserving people in the community, and it’s a tough job to narrow it down,” he said.

Marilee Harris, the president of Stepping Stone Housing, was selected by board members to receive the Small Business of the Year Award. The award is given to a business of 25 employees or less that has demonstrated a committed involvement with the community.

The Damariscotta-based business is a nonprofit organization in Lincoln County that assists low-income families and individuals in locating and finding affordable housing.

“Thank you for choosing us,” said Harris in a prerecorded interview with Sidelinger shown at the ceremony.

This year’s Large Business of the Year was Hammond Lumber Co. The company employs nearly 1,000 employees and has 22 locations in Maine and New Hampshire, including Damariscotta and Boothbay. The award is given to an area business demonstrating community involvement with more than 25 employees.

Ted Perkins, who manages the Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta branches, took the stage to receive the award.

“Hammond Lumber wants to be a good steward of their locations and good community members,” Perkins said in a prerecorded interview.

The Community Involvement Person of the Year Award was given to Tom Anderson, of Damariscotta. The award is a rebranding of the Individual Community Service Award, according to Sidelinger, which is given to a person who has contributed their time and resources to the community in a way that has had a positive effect.

In addition to his work as a member of the Damariscotta Select Board, Anderson has volunteered with the chamber frequently.

The last award of the night was the President’s Award, an award given by the board president to a board member who is involved in the community.

This year’s recipient of the President’s Award was Bangor Savings Bank Senior Customer Service Specialist Angelina Waltz for her work with the chamber, Lincoln Academy Alumni Council, Lincoln Academy Athletic Boosters Club, the CLC YMCA, and Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta.

Sidelinger also recognized the work of outgoing Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau Board Vice President Jane Gravel.

“(She is) successful in business, is a great mom, and great friend.” Sidelinger said. “She is a force to be reckoned with.”

Waltz and Gravel, along with Wayne Farrin, are concluding their terms on the chamber’s board of directors.

Reven Oliver, director of philanthropy and development at LincolnHealth, will take over Gravel’s duties as vice president, and Bangor Savings Vice President and Branch Manager Brynne Whitney will replace Farrin as treasurer.

This year’s incoming members of the board are Edward Jones Financial Advisor Matt Crane, of Bath, and First National Bank Senior Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer Nicci Kimball, of.

Sidelinger ended the ceremony by voting in the new members of the board and giving a financial report about the chamber. He said the chamber is doing its best to finish paying for a building project. The renovation of the chamber’s headquarters, at 276 Main St. in Damariscotta, was completed last October.

“We’re working really hard to get in the last bit of this building project behind us,” he said.

