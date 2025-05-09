Damariscotta Commercial Kitchen To Promote Community, Resiliency

New life is being poured into a building left vacant for nearly four decades on Elm Street in Damariscotta, as a familiar face is opening a commercial kitchen that will be a community hub for those who are curious about expanding their skills.

Mary Kate Reny – who many community members know as an integral part in community outreach for Renys department stores, of which her father-in-law is the founder – is preparing to open her commercial kitchen, Local Batch Kitchen, at 127 Elm St. in Damariscotta in June.

Just like food, friends, feasts, and family is the motivation for “Nourishing Maine,” a Dresden-based cooking show started in 2023 and hosted by Reny and Marge Kilkelly, Local Batch Kitchen is motivated by food, community, and resiliency.

“Resiliency is my word for this place,” Reny said. “Right now, in this world, it’s hard … but we’re excited to be able to do it.”

Whether a customer is a commercial baker, a hunter wanting to try out some new recipes with the meat they scored, or a parent who picked up products from a local food pantry and don’t know what to make with them for their children, Reny said the space is available to rent by anyone for anything.

However, if the renter is making products for commercial sale, they will need their own licensing from the state, said Reny.

Equipment that will be available to use when renting the space includes a gas stove top, large oven, 20-quart mixer, baking racks, commercial food processor, commercial dehydrator, and freeze-dryer. Short-term refrigeration and freezer space will be available, as well, and will be included in the rental agreement if requested. All the customers have to do is bring their own ingredients, said Reny.

The building at 127 Elm St. was long in the care of Renys, as it was originally a warehouse for the company. In 2023, Reny’s sold it to Scotty LLC, of which Reny, her husband, Bob Reny, and her husband’s son, Chris Reny, are the partners.

“We wanted to invest in this,” said Mary Kate Reny. “(The building) was in bad shape … So, we just decided we were going to make it better.”

In addition to renting out the space for culinary creating, Reny said classes and lectures will be offered and often hosted by visiting experts.

“I don’t know how to do everything, and, I want to hear from other experts,” she said. “The sky’s the limit on what we’re going to do,” said Reny.

Overall, Reny said she wants the space to be a “community hub,” or a place where anyone and everyone can feel comfortable and safe to explore food and different processes and recipes. Reny said she will be happy to show customers how the equipment works and help with recipes.

She noted that there are not places in the state that offer both commercial kitchen space and education.

“I don’t think there is one, and I wanted one,” she said. “If you look, the Midcoast is a desert, and that could be good or bad, who knows, but it’s definitely an impediment to anybody who might want to venture into the cottage food market.”

Reny, who particularly enjoys canning and fermenting, said the only motivation a customer needs to walk through her door is curiosity, and that the goal is to make the space affordable for everyone.

“This community is very important to me,” she said. “You don’t know what people’s life is … I’ve learned a lot about our food system, no expert, but I want to interrupt it a little bit with this. I want it to not be so serious. If you have the time and if you find it something you want to do.”

Reny said she hopes to open Local Batch Kitchen on Sunday, June 1. Hours and rates are yet to be determined, but Reny said she “wants it to be used, and it’s not going to be cost prohibitive for people who are needing this kind of space.”

“I just want it to feel like you can do it,” she said. “(Do it yourself)’s fun, you can do it.”

Local Batch Kitchen is located at 127 Elm St. Suite 1 in Damariscotta.

