Damariscotta Dedicates Town Report to Longtime Volunteer

Damariscotta’s town report is dedicated to longtime community volunteer and certified public accountant Bill Brewer, who was surprised by the announcement at the select board’s Wednesday, June 7 meeting.

Brewer, a former Damariscotta fire chief, was also taken aback by the presence of six of seven former department chiefs still living, who attended to watch him receive the honor.

His son, Fred Brewer, read the report’s dedication to the full room. It praised the elder Brewer’s long involvement in town affairs.

He became a certified public accountant in 1972, eventually purchasing the Bath firm that became William H. Brewer & Co.

Brewer joined the Massasoit Engine Co. in Damariscotta in 1969, served as chief from 1991-2000, and is now its treasurer. As chief, he worked to improve the town’s insurance service rating, lowering taxpayer costs on homeowner insurance policies. He was also instrumental in the construction of the current fire station.

Brewer has also been a member of the Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club since 1971, a 40-plus-year member of the Great Salt Bay Sanitary District Board of Trustees, and a number of town committees and nonprofit boards. He is also currently treasurer of the Lincoln County Historical Society.

The full version is available in the town report.

The Damariscotta Select Board next meets at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 in the town office and online.

