Damariscotta Fire Department Loses Longest Serving Member

Former Damariscotta Fire Chief and longtime community stalwart James “Jimmy” Hall passed away at his home in Damariscotta on Oct. 14 following a lengthy illness.

Known for his dedication to his family, friends, and community, Hall was the most tenured active member of Damariscotta’s Massasoit Engine Co. at his passing, having joined as an 18-year-old in 1962 after being encouraged by his neighbor, Walter Gallant.

After stints in the Newcastle and the Nobleboro fire departments, Hall served as Damariscotta fire chief from 1985-1987 and as an assistant chief from 1981-1984 and 1988-1998. At the time of his death, he was an active deputy fire chief, a position he held since 2013. In 2023, Hall was recognized by his peers for serving 30 years in a senior officer’s position.

“Words cannot capture what Jimmy has done for our community or our engine company,” said Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts. “He was one of many dedicated firefighters from his generation who served Damariscotta. His passing leaves a big hole in our fire service, and more notably, our hearts. For everything that he was on the fire scene and around the station, he was more so as a mentor, and devoted friend. All of us on the department are proud to have served with him.”

The 2014-2015 Damariscotta town report was dedicated to Hall, citing his community involvement and long service to the town, especially with the fire department.

Recognizing Hall’s dedication, earlier this year the Damariscotta Select Board adopted a resolution declaring Feb. 10 as the James Hall Community Service Day.

Damariscotta Select Board Chair Darryl Fraser enjoyed a unique relationship with Hall, who hired Fraser to work at the Colby and Gale service station in 1998. Fraser later succeeded Hall managing the service station when Hall retired in 2007.

“We are all saddened by Jim Hall’s passing,” Fraser said in a statement. “He has been a fixture in this town for as long as many of us can remember. His dedication to Damariscotta and the fire department knows no match. I was fortunate enough to work for Jim at Colby and Gale service station. I learned countless lessons under his mentorship that still stick with me today and I am grateful that he hired me all those years ago. The town of Damariscotta has lost an original from the old school that got it done. We will miss him dearly.”

In 2019, the Lincoln County Fire Chiefs Association recognized Hall’s lifetime of service with the Chief Bob Maxcy Lifetime Achievement Award. According to his nomination, Hall performed many of the vital duties that helped keep the department working smoothly, including picking up equipment, driving trucks around, bringing equipment to community events, assisting with pump and hose testing, and happily carrying out any task that is necessary.

“There is no firefighter alive today (who) has had a larger impact on the Massasoit Engine Co. than Chief Jim Hall. He always stands ready to answer the call for service and lend a hand to any and all in need,” according to the nomination.

During an interview in January, Hall said the fire department was a way for him to serve the community.

“I try to give back with the fire department stuff,” he told The Lincoln County News at the time. “I tried to give back what I could and help out.”

Hall was already a veteran firefighter by the time now-retired Damariscotta Fire Chief Bill Brewer joined the department in 1969. According to Brewer, Hall was always willing to go the extra mile and always provided solid professional support during Brewer’s tenure.

“I was the chief from 1991 to 2001 and Jimmy was my assistant chief,” Brewer said. “I relied upon him to cover for me during the day as I worked in my business office in Bath. He was very professional and always communicated with me on calls he responded to during the day. As long as I have known him, he was always positive, upbeat, and giving back to the community.”

During his long career, Hall gained a reputation for often being the first one to show up for an emergency scene, earning him the nickname “High Speed Hall.” He previously said there was no secret to his speed, but being able to leave his job working for Colby and Gale whenever a call came in helped.

Hall was also widely recognized for his lengthy tenure as the manager of the Colby and Gale service station in downtown Damariscotta. Hall joined the company in 1983 and remained with them until he officially retired in 2007.

According to his former coworkers, showing up and pitching in was a Hall trademark. Long after he “retired,” Hall stayed busy informally with the company, making deliveries, repairs, running errands, and generally being an invaluable resource when needed.

“It’s a great company, and I just never left them,” Hall told The Lincoln County News in January. “I can’t say enough about them. They take care of their employees. They take care of their business. They take care of their customers. It’s a five-star business.”

Colby and Gale CEO Matt Poole said he was not exaggerating by much, if at all, when he quipped Hall may have missed more days of work before he retired than afterward. Recalling what he said was one occasion among many, Poole said Hall once dropped everything to drive overnight, round trip to New York and back to pick up a unique oil pump required for a heating system at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

According to Poole’s memory, the pump failed late on a Thursday or early Friday. Thank in part to Hall’s effort, heat was restored in the hospital.

“He did that kind of stuff for us all the time,” Poole said.

After the news of Hall’s demise, Poole drafted an email to employees announcing the news.

“I think my ending message that I emailed out to everyone was that I hope we all can join in … we can act a little more Jim like every day,” Poole said. “We can all give back. We can all be a little more selfless. All of us can not just remember him, but carry on his legacy. We need more Jims in the world. They don’t make them every day, and there (are) not enough of them.”

In January, Hall told LCN his advice for young people was simple: avoid trouble, work hard, and enjoy what you do, he said, adding people get out of life what they put into it.

“It’s been a busy life,” he said at the time. “It’s been a good life. I wouldn’t give it up for anything.”

A celebration of Hall’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Lincoln Academy, at 81 Academy Hill Road in Newcastle. In honor of Hall’s lifelong commitment to helping others, on Hall’s behalf, his family requests donations be made to the Massasoit Engine Co. or a charity of choice.

